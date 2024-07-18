Take Cover! Twisters' Ending, Explained – Should You Stay for a Credit Sequence?

If you've patiently spent the last 28 years willing a sequel to Twister (1996) into existence, then this is your day!

Twisters, director Lee Isaac Chung's spiritual sequel to Jan de Bont's Tornado Tour de Force, sweeps into theaters July 19 with actors Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos grabbing the storm-chasing baton. This next chapter sees long-time weather researchers Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones) and Javi (Ramos) crossing paths with social media-famous storm chaser Tyler Owens (Powell) on the plains of Oklahoma. Kate and Javi are trying to see if they can actually disrupt tornados with their tech, while Owens ends up running an assist with his unconventional field methods.

RELATED: Twisters Stars on How They Prepped for the Disaster Movie's Most Harrowing Scenes

Does the brave trio prove their theories and methods right, or does weather fling their dreams into the far horizon? Read below if you want to know what side prevails.

What Happens at the End of Twisters?

Dexter (Tunde Adebimpe), Lily (Sasha Lane), Ben (Harry Hadden-Paton), Boone (Brandon Perea), Dani (Katy O’Brian), Javi (Anthony Ramos), Tyler (Glen Powell) and Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) in Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon

When a massive F5 tornado barrels toward a vulnerable rural town, Kate takes it upon herself to drive Tyler's truck in front of the impending tornado so she can dig into the ground and release the solution that they developed from the barrels in the truck bed. If the mixture works, it will dissipate the destructive storm and stop it in its path.

As the funnel overtakes Kate and the truck, she gets rolled like she's inside a washing machine. But the experiment works. The wind vortex breaks up immediately, which saves Tyler, Javi, and the storm-chasing gang who have all been desperately trying to save the citizens of the town. Meanwhile, Kate crawls out of the truck cab, bruised but triumphant as the whole gang run up to help her escape the wreckage.

RELATED: The Cast of Twisters Tips Their (Cowboy) Hats to Classic Twister in New Film

It's a new beginning for Kate and Javi having just proved their weather game-changing solution can work in the field to halt the damage of increased tornado activity.

Having quit the predatory Storm Par, Javi returns Kate to the airport in Oklahoma for her return trip to New York City. They discuss how she's going to present their models and data to the government in hopes of winning some big grants to start their own weather research group. Of course, Tyler is still part of the mix as he arrives at the airport just as Kate heads to her gate. At first he lets her go, but finally gathers his courage: Proving that his chasing skills are still on point, Tyler follows Kate into the terminal.

As the loudspeaker announces storm-related flight delays that'll undoubtedly impact Kate's flight, the two make serious heart eyes at one another before they turn around and exit together.

Does Twisters Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No. Twisters does not have a post-credits scene. However, throughout the credits, we're given a visual overview of what happens next. Kate becomes a science phenom for her research with several science journal profile pieces revealed to the audience in a montage. As it turns out, Javi, Owens and Kate form a new tornado research team to continue their work on disrupting tornados before they cause mass destruction.

When NBC Insider asked Edgar-Jones, Powell, and Ramos what the name of their new storm-chasing group was to be called, Edgar-Jones was quick to dub them the "Brisket Brigade," an adorable nod to Powell's rescue pup Brisket.

We also see clips from the storm chaser's footage as they're still tearing it up in the field, with British reporter Ben (Harry Hadden-Paton) sticking around and getting a tornado tattoo with the enthusiastic encouragement of Boone (Brandon Perea).

How to Watch Twisters

Twisters opens in theaters everywhere Friday, July 19. Click here to pick up tickets.