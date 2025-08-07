Twisted Metal Season 2: Ultimate Tournament Guide to Competitors & Their Killer Cars

The racers have officially arrived at the starting line of Calypso's twisted tournament in the second season of Twisted Metal (exclusively streaming on Peacock). Our favorite characters from Season 1 — John Doe, Quiet, Sweet Tooth, Raven, and poor Stu — are now up against a slew of fan favorite adversaries from the original PlayStation games upon which the show is based.

"It was definitely freeing because it was just so much fun to say, 'Okay, we have the tournament this year," showrunner and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith tells NBC Insider. "What's great about the games is that when you pick a character, everyone has a motivation. They're like, 'Okay, I'm driving because I have this wish.' So it was really fun to think about everyone's motivation this season. Why is everyone entering this death tournament. How are they all going to interact with each other. How do we throw them all into this giant bubbling pot?"

From half-man/half-machine hybrids, to soul-reaping daredevils, to insect-loving maniacs, the competition is about to get wild. And to help you keep track of everything, we've put together a helpful guide to all of the drivers, vehicles, and costumes of Twisted Metal Season 2.

Your guide to the racers, vehicles, and costumes of Twisted Metal Season 2

John Doe (Anthony Mackie)

John Doe (Anthony Mackie) on Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Vehicle of choice: Roadkill

The amnesiac delivery man is back behind the wheel, albeit as Raven's pawn. Once he reunites with Quiet after a period of seven months apart, however, the duo scheme to win the tournament and end the inequality between the walled cities and the Outsiders. There's also the wrinkle of John reuniting with his sister, Dollface (see more below), whom he cannot remember.

"He looks at the world in a very specific way," Mackie says. "Every moment, every day, every opportunity is a new time to win. When he looks at all the people around him, it's like how do you utilize those relationships so that they never go away and you get the best experience out of them? I think that's why he loves Quiet so much, I think that's why he's so excited about his sister being back. It's the past and the future. Sometimes, you have to let everything go behind you to be able to move positively into what's coming toward you."

While John still dresses like he did in Season 1 (i.e. baggy-ish pants, vest, and t-shirt), there were some notable updates to his attire. "He has this pretty iconic custom leather spider across his back now," series costume designer Liz Vastola tells NBC Insider over Zoom. "That took a lot of work, design acumen, and expertise from our department. I'm so proud of it, and it's nice to give your leads something in their costume when they tend to have just one costume. That really feels special and exciting."

Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz)

Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) in Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Vehicle of choice: Also Roadkill

As mentioned above, Quiet is all about winning the Twisted Metal competition and uniting the Divided States of America. She finds trusted allies in John and Mayhem (more on her below), but doesn't want her loved ones to get hurt. "The possibility of the loss is also terrifying for many people, and I think that's something that Quiet, at least, struggles with a lot," Beatriz says. "Because the possibility of the loss, the idea of it just wrecks her. So, putting up a safe distance between you and the thing that you care about feels safer to her than embracing the thing that you care about so closely that when you lose it, you're devastated."

Since the end of Season 1, she's been a part of the Dolls and still rocks the jacket she inherited from her later brother, Loud (Richard Cabral). "We worked in some great detailing and lore in that velvet jacket," Vastola says. "We completely remade it just from an esthetic standpoint, and then added this great metal shoulder piece that harkens to back to Quiet’s Mexican roots, using motifs from Mexican tin art. We also added some evidence of fighting and flash marks [as well as] this really beautiful brocade work on the back ... I just love that this show has so much opportunity for intricate detail work, but also really big swings."

Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa & Will Arnett) and Stu (Mike Mitchell)

Stu (Mike Mitchell) and Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: PEACOCK

Vehicle of choice: Ice Cream Truck

The vehicle name is pretty self-explanatory. But don't let the friendly jingle fool you. Unlike a regular ice cream truck, Sweet Tooth and Stu's ride does not carry the promise of frozen delights, but a melange of deadly weapons.

"I lean heavily on the pro wrestling background for this," Seanoa says. "Obviously masked wrestlers, especially those in Mexico, I bring up Jushin Thunder Liger, a Japanese wrestler a lot, who wears a mask that essentially hides every single feature that he has, including on his body. So he's forced to kind of emote on a bit of a different level and really to express whatever he's going through, whatever he's feeling. It's a bit of a more involved process."

Sweet Tooth's costume doesn't really change much this season: "He's pretty much in his iconic holster, pants, boots, gloves, mask situation," notes Vastola. The only major tweak was the addition of an eyepatch to the character's mask in order to reflect the fact that he had been shot in the eye at the end of last season. Producer Grant Dekernion suggested using something that Sweet Tooth could have easily picked up anywhere in the post-apocalyptic landscape.

"We went with the surface area of a baseball because the red stitching really mimics a bloodshot eye," Vastola explains. "And the shape of the stitching on a baseball also kind of mimics that iconic X in the mask from the game[s]. So it really was a beautiful mash-up of a childish prop of a baseball that he carved up and patched onto his mask."

As for Stu (aka Sweet Tooth's unwilling sidekick) "it made a lot of sense for us to keep him in his cut-off shorts, cut off flannel, tank top, sweat band look," adds the costume designer. "It's a little bit funny, but it's also kind of practical and went really nicely with Sweet Tooth."

"[Stu] wants to get over this apocalypse," shares Mitchell. "He wants to move on and go somewhere else and I think that's his hope. Then there's a tournament where you can make a wish and make anything happen and I think it's like, 'Okay, this is perfect. I'm with the best killer in the world, I can make a wish to be safe and be with someone who loves me.' I think he's trying to find that in Sweet Tooth."

Calypso (Anthony Carrigan)

Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 11. Photo: PEACOCK

Vehicle of choice: N/A

As the host of the titular tournament, Calypso does not drive a vehicle, preferring to watch the carnage unfold from a safe distance. The winner of the competition will have their heart's deepest desire granted, no questions asked. "With a character like Calypso, the pageantry and the kind of flair that he has is very much part of the show," Carrigan explains. "I think that's part of his enjoyment of putting this whole thing together. I think it kind of comes naturally to him in terms of he's very real in the sense that he's got these malicious intentions. He wants to put on a show, but he's also having such a good time while it's happening."

"We built very slim-fit custom suits for him [that were] a little bit more dark [with] elegant fabrics — and were always working with the wig as the grounding element for everything," Vastola says. "Also paying attention to Anthony's characterization of Calypso, because I think it could be played in a lot of different ways. And so, you want to always make sure that the choices Anthony is making are supported by the affectation in his clothing. I think it was like true collaboration and really affecting."

Dollface (Tiana Okoye)

Dollface (Tiana Okoye) on Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Vehicle of choice: Darkside & Shrapnel

Dollface is, of course, the leader of the Dolls, a vigilante group that seeks justice for Outsiders through violence. And just because you live in a post-apocalypse doesn't mean you have to dress like a slob. The official description for the Dolls mentions "wild couture," which, for Vastola, meant Dollface not only has rare access to a sewing machine, but also knows how to make her own clothes.

"In terms of our references for her, of course, [we had] different iterations from her from the games. She often has armor pieces and just a really strong body-conscious silhouette," shares the costume designer. "And then we have a through-line for her, a sort of military bend, but also played a lot with menswear tailoring. A lot what she makes for herself feels like custom military jackets. If you look closely on the patterned pieces and on the construction of her costumes, we're actually making them out of men's clothing that's been taken apart. It could never really feel like Dollface was going to fabric stores. We had to be very cognizant of the pieces that she was finding and using."

The "lo-fi" Dollface mask briefly featured in the Season 1 finale became "more intricate, bigger, badder, better," for the second season via a collaboration with the prop department. "We just plussed it all in a way to have it feel cracked and porcelain-like, but also feel extremely protective," Vastola reveals. "This is one of the things that was always tough conceptually to reconcile with the game character, is that there was a porcelain doll feeling to the mask, but it has to feel protective. It can't feel breakable."

When it comes to her estranged brother, John Doe, Dollface becomes rather frustrated that he can't remember her and is determined to jog his memory — or create some new recollections at the very least. "The writers did a phenomenal job in the writers' room fleshing out the backstories for every single character, so you know exactly who you were and where you were going and what your relationships were to each other," Okoye says. "That's really important and it made our jobs a lot easier."

Axel (Michael James Shaw)

Axel (Michael James Shaw) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: PEACOCK

Vehicle of choice: Himself

Perhaps the most bombastic of all the drivers featured in Season 2, Axel doesn't just drive a vehicle — he is the vehicle, courtesy of giant tires attached to his hands. But underneath all the badass-ery lurks a forlorn past.

"If we were in a post-apocalyptic world, would you show your real self?" muses Shaw. "I feel like every character in this world has a mask. Some wear real masks and some have an outward exterior that they use to protect themselves. I think through Calypso's challenge we're all kind of forced to bring down that mask in some way."

Per Vastola, the practical rig was the most important part of the character, which meant the costume department took the proverbial backseat. With that said, they still spent a surprising amount of time trying to find the right jeans and boots to cover Axel's lower half.

The pants had to be "rugged" and "needed to feel like armor," explains the costume designer. "I think what was really at stake, was feeling very rigid and very protective while also having the perfect color blue, the perfect dye. We over-dyed them and tried to titrate that perfectly. And then his boots needed to feel like they were of the machine. So we chose a pair that [had a] higher rise. Not as high as the Sweet Tooth boots, but they were definitely high top and had really interesting, almost mechanical-feeling elements to them."

Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk)

Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk) on Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Vehicle of choice: Motorcycle

Other than Axel, Mr. Grimm is one of the most exposed racers competing in the tournament. His goal? Collect Sweet Tooth's soul. And that's not some macabre metaphor — Mr. Grimm literally collects souls!

The impetus behind his look was all about protecting "him from the elements," while really driving home his iconic Angel of Death motif. "Grimm needs layers and layers and layers. But it also helps to feed the idea of the Grim Reaper and this sort of dark, gothic character, with an Evil Knievel bend to it," says Vastola. "He's up there for a favorite design of the year."

"It was my dream role," admits de Klerk. "Right from getting the audition and sitting in the mirror and figuring out which voices went where. It was a challenge and it was a true joy to figure out and to sink my teeth into."

Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda)

Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) and Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: PEACOCK

Vehicle of choice: Roach Coach

As a young person who came of age in the post-apocalyptic wasteland, Mayhem is known as an "apo baby." She finds a role model in Quiet, who doesn't want the girl to get hurt by taking part in the tournament. "The growth of the characters and the connections were all happening in real time," says Curda. "I was getting to know Stephanie [Beatriz] and she was becoming such an influence to me, like a beautiful older sister."

Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith's mandate for the character was that she had to exude "teenage dirtbag energy," recalls Vastola.

"She’s really only working with clothing that's available from the ‘90s and early 2000s, which is obviously when the world stopped [in this reality]," states the costume designer. "She needed to feel like that high school kid that you love and want to be friends with, but she’s also going to kick your ass. So we looked at a lot of research from the time [and] were able to pull from a lot of pop culture sources — and just beat the crap out of her jeans, T-shirt, flannel shirt and jacket."

The only thing missing? Two tickets to Iron Maiden, baby!

Vermin (Lisa Gilroy)

Vermin (Lisa Gilroy) in Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Vehicle of choice: Extermination Van

Again, a pretty evident vehicle name. Once an exterminator from the Florida Swamplands, Vermin has come to despise humanity. "To me, she's like a cartoon character of a woman," shares Gilory. "I imagine she was like formed from the goo of a cocoon and she lived in the depths of a swamp. You know how Tarzan was raised by the apes, well she could have been raised by some sort of worm."

If she wins Twisted Metal, Vermin will rid the Earth of humans and usher in the glorious age of the six-legged insect. Edgar from Men in Black would love her! But what is an insect without its protective exoskeleton?

"My favorite piece on Vermin’s costume is this cape that we have for her, which is really meant to be like a busted windbreaker jacket dragging in the back of her with a hood," notes Vastola. "Again, it has this protective element like all the costumes really need. But then we had this incredible fabric textile artist come in and paint these sort of toxic pools of green in the back of it. [Vermin] feels very much like she could be a little action figure."

Raven (Patty Guggenheim)

Raven (Patty Guggenheim) in Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Vehicle of choice: Shadow

As we learn in Season 2, the Raven we met in Season 1 (played by Scream alumnus Neve Campbell) was actually one of several lookalikes employed by the real Raven to keep a close eye on the residents of New San Francisco. The fake versions "are a little more sanitized," as to present a clean and proper face to the public, notes Vastola. The true Raven, on the other hand, "is more heightened," she concludes. "It’s more Gothic, it's darker, it's a little, dare I say, campier. It's also a little bit more Victorian and tailored ... When we actually get to know the real Raven in Season 2, I think fans will be excited that she's closer to the game."

"There's character moments where, for Raven she really was trying to push everyone away but there were moments where she just couldn't help being in the same room with another person who was going through the same thing she's going through," notes Guggenheim. "There are so many moments throughout the show where everyone gets to show their heart, even if it's a black, black dead heart. They get to show it a little bit."

New episodes of Twisted Metal drop onto Peacock every Thursday. The complete first season and previously aired Season 2 episodes can be found here!