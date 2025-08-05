Twisted Metal Season 2 Soundtrack: Everything to Know About the Killer Turn-of-the-Millennium Tunes

Need some tunes for the post-apocalypse? John Doe, Calypso, and Sweet Tooth have totally got your cravings covered.

Among its many gnarly and adrenaline-charged charms, Season 1 of Twisted Metal on Peacock gifted viewers with a wealth of awesomely curated music — tunes that delivered the perfect backdrop as Anthony Mackie’s lone “John Doe” delivery driver trekked across a wasteland America in search of his missing memories.

From Hanson’s “MMMBop” to Sisqó’s “Thong Song,” Twisted Metal’s first season had an eclectic blend of 1990s and early-2000s standouts. But now that Season 2 has finally arrived, Peacock’s post-apocalyptic action-comedy series has cranked up an even wilder mix of licensed music — one that’s even streamable via its own official Spotify playlist (which you can check out here).

The Twisted Metal soundtrack: Check out the Peacock series’ 1990s and 2000s music mix

Mr. Grimm (Richard De Klerk) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 5. Photo: PEACOCK

Turn-of-the-millennium bangers like “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” by the late, great DMX alongside scorchers like Veruca Salt’s “Volcano Girls” rave-up sit pretty sweetly alongside the saccharine sounds of Michelle Branch’s “Everywhere” in setting the gonzo tone across the new season’s first three episodes (now streaming on Peacock here) — but there’s actually a ridiculously rad longer list of tracks that spans the entire series across both its high-octane seasons.

Below lies just a sampling from the series’ full official playlist… curated, of course, to deliver maximum impact as John dives headlong into the Season 2 car carnage orchestrated by Calypso, the enigmatic (and pretty doggone creepy) master of demolition derby mayhem played by Anthony Carrigan in Season 2. Keep in mind, too, that plenty more tracks are sure to be added as new Season 2 episodes of Twisted Metal unfold.

“Clint Eastwood” — Gorlliaz & Del The Funky Homsapien

“Get Busy” — Sean Paul

“Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” — DMX

“Volcano Girls” — Veruca Salt

“Everywhere” — Michelle Branch

“Come Out and Play” — The Offspring

“Dragula” — Rob Zombie

“Da Rockwilder” — Method Man & Redman

“El Matador” — Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

“Renegades of Funk” — Rage Against the Machine

“No Scrubs” — TLC

“Champaign Supernova” — Oasis

“Steal My Sunshine” — LEN

“Party Hard” — Andrew W.K.

“My Immortal” — Evanescence

“Epic” — Faith No More

“The Distance” — Cake

One thing’s definitely for sure: You’re probably gonna want to equip your whip with a seriously boomin’ stereo in order to ride in Twisted Metal style!

From Andrew W.K.’ “Party Hard” to the super-funky “Da Rockwilder” hip-hop collab featuring Method Man and Redman, Twisted Metal’s two-season soundtrack is a ridiculously killer set of wall-to-wall anthems (with the occasional pop power ballad thrown in for good measure). Better still, the series also boasts its own bespoke score (created by Cobra Kai composers Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson) — all the better to heighten those explosively epic set pieces. You can stream it here on Apple Music or here on Spotify!

John Doe (Anthony Mackie) on Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

How to watch Twisted Metal on Peacock

Season 2 of Twisted Metal premiered its first three episodes July 31 on Peacock, which means you already can jump-start your second-season binge. New Season 2 episodes arrive on Thursdays each week, leading up to the big finale on Thursday, August 28.

Missed the first season or just need a refresher? No worries — Peacock has you covered right here for streaming every Twisted Metal episode across both bodacious seasons!