The TT Boys Flipped Out at the AGT Quarterfinals, Literally: "I Actually Feel Sick"

Hands (and feet) down, the TT Boys were one of the most exciting Acts on stage during Night 4 of the America's Got Talent 20 Quarterfinals.

The duo perform a specialized acrobatic circus act called Icarian Games, in which one person lays on their back on a bench with their lets up, tossing their partner in their air with their feet. It's a combination of strength, agility and gymnastics, and the TT Boys are clearly two of the best in the world.

With music and fire blasting all around them and a platform that steadily raised to the ceiling, they put on a show with huge smiles on their faces as they flipped, spun, and balanced, even while blindfolded. At one point, Mel B.'s jaw dropped and she had both hands on top of her head in pure shock.

"I actually feel sick, and I feel exhausted," she told them afterward, by way of a compliment.

Judge Sofía Vergara called the Act "exciting, dramatic, dangerous, and you stepped it up more than the Auditions; that was a perfect Act."

The audience demanded a Golden Buzzer for the TT Boys, but settled for Top 3

Behind the Judges' table, the audience were on their feet, acting out the motion of Judge Howie Mandel pressing his remaining Golden Buzzer. Clearly, Judge Simon Cowell wanted him to do it, too. "I mean, I’m just, I wanna say what everyone else is saying behind me," he said. "An Act like that, it just creates so much excitement within you. Seeing it so close, it was hard the first time. You are…I mean seriously, brave, respect, brilliant."

Mandel was totally impressed, but couldn't bring himself to press the Golden Buzzer, even as Mel B. shot him looks (he'd later press it for Team Recycled). But he was very clear that he wanted to see the TT Boys continue in the competition.

"That was amazing, that was wow, that was terrifying, that was a step up, that was…I don’t know what to do! I can’t [press the Golden Buzzer] yet! America, vote them through!" he said.

Fortunately for everyone, America did just that, and the TT Boys will be back to compete in the Semifinal!