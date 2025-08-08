Trisha Yearwood's Vital Secret to Her Marriage to Garth Brooks: "A Lot Of..."

Trisha Yearwood has revealed the simple secret to her two-decades-long marriage to Garth Brooks.

During her July 2025 appearance on TODAY, which featured the country superstar performing live for viewers as part of the Citi Concert Series, Yearwood spent a few minutes in between songs chatting with co-hosts Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Laura Jarrett, and co-anchor Craig Melvin. Yearwood gave fans an update on her career and, of course, her relationship with her famous husband.

Yearwood and Brooks are quickly approaching their 20th wedding anniversary on December 10, and Daly couldn't help but ask Yearwood the couple's secret to happiness.

"What's the secret to 20 years?" asked Daly, who also hosts The Voice. "That seems like an eternity."

"A lot of laughing, you know?" Yearwood answered. "And marrying your best friend. So even when you're mad, you're still best friends."

"Cheers to that," added Melvin.

Yearwood and Brooks married back on December 10, 2005, in a private ceremony at their home near Tulsa, Oklahoma. They exchanged vows in the presence of a small group of friends and family.

In a 2025 AXS TV interview conducted by Dan Rather, Yearwood similarly sang her husband's praises as she did at the TODAY plaza.

"I thought I was happy before… I didn't know this existed," she confessed. "It's wonderful to be with somebody who you have a great friendship with, who really is your friend… We're crazy about each other."

Garth Brooks is hilariously afraid of Trisha Yearwood's girls' nights

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song presentation to Elton John and Bernie Taupin by the Library of Congress at DAR Constitution Hall on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Yearwood and Brooks are two peas in a pod, but there's one situation where Brooks wants to "be gone": during Yearwood's girls' nights at their home.

"He's a little afraid of that many women together," Yearwood said during her September 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "If he's around, he'll open the wine, but he really wants to be gone."

Yearwood has a theory as to why this is. "I think [girls' nights] scare him a little bit — as [they] should," Yearwood joked, mimicking some of the quotes that come up during these get-togethers, like, "And here's something else about you men!"

