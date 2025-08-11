Trisha Yearwood's Romantic View on Singing with Garth Brooks: "He's Got My..."

During an August 2019 episode of TODAY, country icon Trisha Yearwood opened up about collaborating on songs with her husband, Garth Brooks.

At the time, Yearwood was hot off the heels of the release of her 12th studio album, Every Girl, which featured a collaboration with her husband titled "What Gave Me Away." The duet is gorgeous, and TODAY co-host Laura Jarrett asked Yearwood about making it with Brooks.

"Well, when you live in a house with one of the best-selling artists of all time in the history of music, they give you good advice," she revealed. "I think people just assume he will just do what I ask — and he will."

"The song is called 'What Gave Me Away,' and it's a song about the person that has your number," Yearwood continued about the song. "He's got my number, so I couldn't imagine singing that song with anybody but him."

Carson Daly then asked Yearwood cheekily, "Do you yell at him? Like, 'Get in the booth and do the vocal track again!'" to which she jokingly replied, "Of course!"

Yearwood and Brooks often have spirited debates about music. "Me and her are always cool — until it comes to music," Brooks said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"...I go, 'Why do you like that song? That song sucks,' and boom," he added, explaining how lively discussions emerge between the two artists about work. (Naturally, a few, "Oh, I didn't mean that" qualifiers are thrown in these conversations.)

"It's just how it is, and it's the same way with her," Brooks said. "That passion for music is great. So we've had some pretty good discussions."

At the end of the day, though, Brooks and Yearwood are each other's biggest cheerleaders. "As many accolades and awards as [Brooks] has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something," Yearwood said during her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction earlier this year, People reports. "For all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than [Brooks]."

Trisha Yearwood reveals the secret to her nearly 20-year marriage

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno Season 5, Episode 159 on September 11, 1997. Photo: Margaret Norton/NBC

On December 10, Yearwood and Brooks will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, and during a July 2025 appearance on TODAY, Daly asked Yearwood, "What's the secret to 20 years? That seems like an eternity."

"A lot of laughing, you know?" Yearwood said. "And marrying your best friend. So even when you're mad, you're still best friends."

