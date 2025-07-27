Why Trisha Yearwood Gave Garth Brooks This Cute & Silly Nickname: "He's Very Proud"

Having been married since 2005, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have come up with a few sweet and silly nicknames for each other through the years. "The Dance" country star, for instance, often affectionately calls his wife "The Queen" and "Miss Yearwood," just as he did when shared that he believes he met Yearwood "in a past life."

"He never calls me Trisha, hardly ever," Yearwood told Extra in 2016, adding that she's come to "embrace" the nicknames and has come up plenty of her own for her husband. "I call him Mr. B a lot, I call him Mr. Brooks, I call him Mr. Yearwood sometimes, he likes that."

And during a 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Yearwood also revealed another cute and clever nickname she has for her hubby, specifically when he's proud of what he created in the kitchen.

Trisha Yearwood gave Garth Brooks a Martha Stewart-inspired nickname

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks pose onstage during the ceremony honoring Trisha Yearwood with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While chatting with Kelly Clarkson about her Every Girl album in 2019, Yearwood also revealed that Brooks gets very excited about the meals he cooks.

"You're a fabulous cook ... And she gives you wine! It's the most amazing experience," Kelly Clarkson happily shared with the audience, going on to ask Yearwood to confirm if Brooks is a "perfectionist" when he cooks.

"He's pretty good, I wouldn't call him a perfectionist," Yearwood said. "He doesn't follow a recipe, he pretty much like throw things together that maybe go together and then he thinks it's fabulous and takes a picture of it."

"I call him Gartha Stewart," Yearwood added with a laugh, making Clarkson crack up as well. "Because he's very proud. He's very impressed. He's like, 'Look I made this sandwich, I took a picture of it.' And I'm like, 'That's awesome, honey.'"

"Meanwhile, you're like, 'I have a cooking show and I'm badass at it,'" Clarkson chimed in.

Yearwood hosted a cooking show called Trisha's Southern Kitchen from 2012 to 2022, in which she shared famous recipes like her "un-fried" chicken, breakfast sausage casserole, and potato chip bacon brownies. In a video on Brooks' Facebook page, the "Friends in Low Places" singer shared that Yearwood's blueberry pancake cake is one of his favorites, and his "mouth was watering" just talking about it.

While Yearwood might be the more the experienced chef with four cookbooks under her belt, Brooks will chime in to share his honest feedback about a recipe. "He's actually a pretty good cook. And he also has no trouble letting me know if I need to change something [about a recipe]," Yearwood told Taste of Country, while Brooks jokingly added, "Let's face it, who's the eater? That's the one that knows their stuff, is the eater."

Garth Brooks' daughter called him a funny nickname when they talked about him marrying Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song presentation to Elton John and Bernie Taupin by the Library of Congress at DAR Constitution Hall on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

In 2019, Brooks joined Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared how supportive his three daughters — Taylor, August, and Allie — were when he talked to them about marrying Yearwood. And Brooks' youngest daughter made the funniest comment when he asked them to be there for their stepmom if something should ever happen to him.

"[My daughters and Yearwood] exchanged rings and said vows to each other, because I told them, 'If something happens to me, you gotta take care of the queen, you gotta take care of Miss Yearwood,'" Brooks shared with Clarkson. "And I'm waiting for something intelligent to come back, and it was the youngest, Allie, who said, 'We got your back, bra strap.' That was the end of the conversation!"