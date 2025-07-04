Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks’ Latest Marriage Updates (2025)

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are country music royalty, and their love is stronger than ever.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special performer Trisha Yearwood and her husband Garth Brooks are undoubtedly a power couple. They've managed to keep their marriage going strong for an impressive two decades.

How to Watch Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

In November 2023, Brooks appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and made everyone choke up with his description of their everlasting bond. "As far as Miss Yearwood," the singer mused, "I've said this before: I found her in the past life. I'll find her in the next." Aww.

It's been quite a year for the country superstars, with Yearwood receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, launching a collection at Williams-Sonoma, and playing for sold-out crowds, her husband watching proudly from the wings. Yearwood's next studio album, The Mirror, releases on July 18. And before that, like we said, she's taking the stage at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special.

Below, read a little more about what she and Brooks have been up to this year:

Garth Brooks cheered on Trisha Yearwood at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks pose onstage during the ceremony honoring Trisha Yearwood with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Yearwood was bestowed the honor in March 2025, and Brooks could not have been more proud of her. People reports he was wiping tears from his face in the audience as Yearwood gave her thank-you speech.

"I have a lot of Garths in my life, but the first Garth that I met is here. The one who has really been a cheerleader," Yearwood said about Brooks. "As many accolades and awards as he has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something."

She added, "For all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you. I appreciate you for being my support."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, & Trisha Yearwood Doing "Silent Night" Is Angelic Bliss

Trisha Yearwood calls Garth Brooks the "love of her life"

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/ACM/Getty Images

In a 2025 interview with Extra, Yearwood said about Brooks, "He's my person. He's the love of my life. He has accomplished so much in his career, but he really is happiest when other people win. He believes in me so much. He believes I deserve more than I believe I deserve."

Trisha Yearwood talks about happiness before meeting Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song presentation to Elton John and Bernie Taupin by the Library of Congress at DAR Constitution Hall on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

In another 2025 interview with AXS TV, Yearwood said, point-blank, that Brooks is the best thing that's ever happened to her. "I thought I was happy before, but I think I settled a lot in my life," she said. "It's not a diss to anyone I was with before. It's just that I didn't know this existed."

Garth Brooks praises Trisha Yearwood's new album

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brooks lovingly wrote on Instagram about Yearwood's upcoming album, "Trisha Yearwood has a gift for all of us, NEW MUSIC and a NEW ALBUM! Just when you thought her voice couldn’t get any bigger … she’s found another gear with her song writing."

Trisha Yearwood gave Garth Brooks a romantic birthday shoutout

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks attend the 35th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Induction on June 10, 2004. Photo: Larry Busacca/WireImage/Songwriter's Hall of Fame/Getty Images

For Brooks' birthday in February 2025, Yearwood posted a photo of her kissing his cheek to Instagram with the caption, "For my forever duet partner…Happy Birthday, Honey. xo."

How long have Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks been married? This December will mark 20 years of marriage for Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, who tied the knot on December 10, 2005 at their home in Oklahoma in front of a small group of friends and family.

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood Wore a Ruby Red Dress at Her Oklahoma Wedding to Garth Brooks

“My mom made wedding cakes for a living when we were little kids. She used to always make this pound cake,” Yearwood explained in her and Brooks' 2024 docuseries Friends in Low Places, adding that she had asked her mom (Gwen) if she’d bake theirs. “And she said, ‘No.’”

Gwen eventually agreed to do it but ran into an issue. “We’re on the farm in Oklahoma and the bottom layer was massive, like you would imagine. We put it into the oven. And the oven door won't close,” Yearwood said. “We happened to have a friend across the farm who had a really big oven." As they brought it over, Brooks remembered the ladies in “an open top Jeep in the middle of December, rolling across this farm trying to hold this cake just right.”

Thankfully, Yearwood said “it came out perfectly” and their guests enjoyed a five-tiered, homemade wedding cake. It was a wonderful memory to cherish, as Yearwood's mother passed away in 2011.

Yearwood is the "bonus mom" to Brooks' three daughters, Taylor, August, and Allie.