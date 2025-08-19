Trisha Yearwood's Favorite Garth Brooks Song Is One "People Don't Expect"

Yearwood admitted that she tends to shock fans with her most replayed Garth Brooks song.

Country music icon and culinary queen Trisha Yearwood has never been shy about celebrating her husband, fellow country superstar Garth Brooks.

Yearwood did so during her October 2021 virtual appearance on TODAY, where she delighted Savannah Guthrie by indulging in a series of rapid-fire questions and revealed which of Brooks' many iconic hits stands above the rest as her personal favorite replay.

"That's tough, I love most of the songs that weren't singles," Yearwood told Guthrie, adding that she sang on many of the songs she cherishes. "I do love when I get asked that question. Most people don't expect this [song choice] for me, but 'Papa Loved Mama.'"

"Papa Loved Mama" is Brooks' 1991 song centered around the adulterous wife of a trucker, a high-energy hit elevated by its dark comedy. "It's up-tempo, it's fun, and it's just one of my favorites," Yearwood shrugged, earning a big nod of approval from Guthrie.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are "forever duet partners"

Yearwood and Brooks both boast bursting catalogs, so there are many favorites to choose from. While each has built incredible careers on their own, Books and Yearwood's collaborations have been a romantic highlight.

Their voices blend seamlessly, setting the stage for several dynamite duets from the duo. From their Grammy-winning 1997 hit "In Another's Eyes" to their more recent collaboration on "Shallow," Brooks and Yearwood have an affinity for delivering a grand-slam duet, further cementing their power couple status.

Brooks and Yearwood's long-running camaraderie, combined with their infallible adoration for each other, has been lightning in a bottle for churning out country hits — and the advantageous team-up isn't lost on Yearwood. The "Walkaway Joe" singer is keenly aware she shares a residence with a country music legend, and is willing to take pointers from her "forever duet partner," an honor she gave Brooks in a February 2025 Instagram post.

"When you live in a house with one of the best-selling artists of all time in the history of music, they give you good advice," Yearwood told Carson Daly during an August 2019 TODAY interview. "I think people just assume he will just do what I ask — and he will."

Brooks spoke to the spirited energy in the recording studio with his wife during his November 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Me and her are always cool — until it comes to music..." Brooks said. "I go, 'Why do you like that song? That song sucks,' and boom," Brooks teased, adding that the couple often gets into high-energy debates over music. "It's just how it is, and it's the same way with her. That passion for music is great. So we've had some pretty good discussions."

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are "best friends"

Yearwood and Brooks' marriage spans multiple decades, and over that time, they've become one of country music's most enduring love stories. Supporting each other through chart-topping albums, national tours, and memorable television appearances, Yearwood and Brooks have forged a bond rooted in friendship just as much as collaboration.

“I’m lucky to know her as an artist, I’m lucky to know her as a husband, really lucky to know her as my best friend," Brooks said in a May 2024 Deadline interview.

Yearwood spoke to that friendship during her July 2025 TODAY appearance. "What's the secret to 20 years?" Daly asked. "That seems like an eternity."

"A lot of laughing, you know?" Yearwood explained. "And marrying your best friend. So even when you're mad, you're still best friends."