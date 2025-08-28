Garth Brooks Won't Eat Trisha Yearwood's Favorite Weird Food Combination

Trisha Yearwood Surprises Kelly With Her Favorite Cupcake and Kelly LOVES IT!

Trisha Yearwood Surprises Kelly With Her Favorite Cupcake and Kelly LOVES IT!

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie was baffled when the country star revealed her favorite "comfort food snack."

Trisha Yearwood has long been hailed for her culinary creativity, but even some of her most devoted fans might not expect her favorite "comfort" snack.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

During an October 2021 episode of TODAY, Savannah Guthrie asked Yearwood a series of rapid-fire questions, such as, "What's a weird food combination you really enjoy?"

"I love slicing a big hunk of sharp cheddar cheese and getting a big spoonful of peanut butter and dipping it in the peanut butter and eating it," Yearwood revealed. "That's my snack choice, that's my comfort food snack."

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood's Crock-Pot Mac and Cheese Is an Easy Way to Impress

Trisha Yearwood defended her "comfort food snack" of cheese and peanut butter

Trisha Yearwood at Opry 100: A Live Celebration on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo/Variety/Getty Images

After Yearwood disclosed her unlikely cheese-and-peanut-butter pairing, Guthrie couldn't help but shake her head in disbelief.

"No, no. That does not belong," Guthrie said.

"It does," Yearwood shrugged.

"Cheese and peanut butter?" Guthrie asked.

"Yeah, they totally belong, it's so good," Yearwood insisted.

"I mean, should I go home and try this?" a baffled Guthrie asked.

"I think you should," Yearwood said. "But, you know, it's my favorite thing."

"Because you just made brownies with potato chips and bacon on the show, and I was here for you," Guthrie said, recalling one of Yearwood's previous visits to the show. "Part of the journey, but the cheese and peanut butter..."

"I've tried making a cheese and peanut butter sandwich — doesn't really work for me. But there's something about just the texture and the flavors together that work for me."

"Anything else from that depraved mind of Trisha Yearwood?" Guthrie teased.

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood's Twist on Strawberry Shortcake Gives It "A Whole Lot of Wow"

Garth Brooks won't snack on Trisha Yearwood's go-to comfort food

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song presentation to Elton John and Bernie Taupin by the Library of Congress at DAR Constitution Hall on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

"That's probably the weirdest thing that I eat that people think is really strange," Yearwood said, prompting Guthrie to ponder how Yearwood's husband, Garth Brooks, felt about the unconventional treat.

"Does Garth eat that?" Guthrie asked.

"No," Yearwood laughed.

"Of course, not!" Guthrie smiled, getting another big chuckle from Yearwood.

The peanut butter and cheese slice revelation may have surprised Guthrie, but fans of Yearwood know she has always had a flair for creative culinary concoctions that span outside the norm. On TODAY, she has shared everything from classic Southern comfort foods to quick appetizers and sweet treats. She's a prolific flavor professional who can be trusted with an unlikely food combination.

What if instead of splitting a banana split in a bowl, it was served like a nacho platter with various sweet toppings? What if you took all of the savory goodness of a chicken pot pie and gave it the convenience of a burger with a gravy topping? What if strawberry shortcake became a beautiful breakfast option?

These are all mysteries Yearwood has solved, sharing many of the mouth-watering results in her various cookbooks. Does cheese and peanut butter make sense, or is it a total culinary miss? Considering Yearwood is a trusted voice, fans will have to try it to find out.