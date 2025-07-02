Trisha Yearwood's Crock-Pot Mac and Cheese Is an Easy Way to Impress on July 4th

It may be hot outside, but it's never too hot for some mac and cheese.

How to Watch Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

In fact, the potluck staple is welcome no matter the weather, especially when it's so easy to prepare. And Trisha Yearwood has a recipe that's easy, decadent, and ideal for bringing to a dinner party or, say, an Independence Day cookout. If you've got a slow cooker, the 2025 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks performer has got you covered!

The deliciously gooey recipe includes evaporated milk, as well as the staple ingredients familiar to anyone who's made any variation on the dish. Follow Yearwood's instructions, put the lid on, and simply let it cook for around three hours.

RELATED: How to Watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special 2025

Trisha Yearwood's Crock-Pot mac and cheese is ready in under four hours

While the steps are pretty simple, we can't all be as talented as Yearwood. Below are a few tips and tricks from people who've made the dish and found what worked best for them, via the Food Network.

And since you're officially ready to bring this to your next summer barbecue, check out Trisha Yearwood's slow cooker mac and cheese recipe via Food Network, or in her 2010 cookbook, Home Cooking with Trisha Yearwood: Stories and Recipes to Share with Family and Friends.

Grate your own cheese: Grating cheddar results in a better cheese-melt texture than shredded cheese, and home cooks say it can reduce the risk of curdling.

Don't use cold eggs: Make sure the eggs are room temperature before you add them. If you want to be extra sure they'll mix well with the milk and butter, you can temper the eggs by slowly incorporating them into warm milk and butter.

Stir occasionally: Yearwood's recipe says you can let it cook and forget about it, but getting the eggs properly incorporated into the milk and butter is the real key, so you might want to do some stirring up front as it heats up.

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks Sang This "Walkaway Joe" Duet 8 Years Before They Wed

Trisha Yearwood at Opry 100: A Live Celebration on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo/Variety/Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood says her recipe is "different from any mac and cheese" she's ever had before

In a clip from Trisha's Southern Kitchen, she explains that while mac and cheese is a staple at every southern gathering, her slow cooker dish is unique in part because she uses evaporated milk.

"It's rich and creamy and different from any mac and cheese I've ever had," she says. "This is one dish that you just make for very special girlfriends, you have a little bit of it, and then you don't eat for two days and you're fine."

Sure, like it's easy to only have "a little bit" of mac and cheese.

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood Wore a Ruby Red Dress at Her Wedding to Garth Brooks

Don't miss Trisha Yearwood on the 2025 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special

Yearwood will be a part of NBC's 49th broadcast of Macy's 4th of July fireworks special hosted by Ariana DeBose. The country star is set to perform as part of a star-studded lineup that includes Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer, and more.