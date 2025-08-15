Trisha Yearwood's Sweet Twist on Nachos Is a "Decadent Pile of Goodness"

Trisha Yearwood Performs 'The Wall Or The Way Over' | Kelly Clarkson Show

Trisha Yearwood Performs 'The Wall Or The Way Over' | Kelly Clarkson Show

Country icon and culinary queen Trisha Yearwood is no stranger to dreaming up a twist on a delicious sweet treat, but her banana split nachos seem to take the childhood treat to new heights. Yearwood chatted about her mouthwatering recipe in a September 2021 virtual appearance on TODAY.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb were eager to learn more about Yearwood's latest culinary brainchild, a hit within her 2021 cookbook, Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.

"Trisha is cooking for us and she's making everyone's favorite finger food with a twist," Hager announced, as Kotb illuminated viewers on Yearwood's latest cookbook. After introducing viewers to the "not your grandma's nachos" recipe, Kotb was excited to ask Yearwood where she got the epiphany for the delicious treat.

"I don't know, I love nachos, who doesn't?" Yearwood explained from her Nashville kitchen, adding that she wanted to create a sweet version of the cherished snack. "I've done these different ways, but what I've landed on is the banana split situation."

Trisha Yearwood's banana split nachos are a choose-your-own-dessert-adventure

The best part of Yearwood's recipe is that the banana split nachos are so customizable: all you need is some pie dough, preferred fruit, and favorite toppings.

"This is refrigerated store-bought pie dough, sliced into little slices, with a little bit of egg wash. And I use a little bit of hot chocolate mix to make it chocolate," Yearwood showed the TODAY hosts, adding that people can also dust the pie crust slices in cinnamon sugar if preferred.

"That's your chip," Yearwood said, spreading a layer of pie dough slices on top of a sheet tray. "And then this is the trick — and this is whether you're doing sweet or savory nachos: you know how when you when you go through the [nacho] platter and then you just end up with like nothing for your chip?"

As Hager and Kotb chuckled, Yearwood encouraged chefs to layer their nachos in two layers to prevent that all-too-relatable experience.

"We're gonna double layer, so use whatever fruit you like for the dessert, but I'm using strawberries and I'm using bananas," Yearwood said, splitting up the fruit and toppings in half to layer the nachos properly. Not a chip was left undecorated as Yearwood spread the fruit around.

"The fun thing about this recipe is that you make it yours: whatever fruit you like," Yearwood explained. "Then, since it is a banana split, I've got some chopped-up nuts here. And I got some maraschino cherries, because why not?"

Next comes the delicious core of the banana split nachos: the ice cream.

"I'm using Neapolitan because there's a little something for everybody," Yearwood said while scooping ice cream on top of the pile of yumminess.

"And if you're feeling really crazy," Yearwood added, pulling out some whipped cream and adding some on top to the delight of the TODAY anchors. Finally, Yearwood completed the dish by pouring melted chocolate sauce atop the entire whimsical spread. By the end, Hager and Kotb were practically drooling.

"Trisha, only you would be brave enough to combine two iconic foods to make what is truly a masterpiece," Hager commended.

Find the full recipe for Trisha Yearwood's banana split nachos recipe on TODAY.

Trisha Yearwood's banana split nachos are the perfect shared dessert

Trisha Yearwood at Opry 100: A Live Celebration on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo/Variety/Getty Images

As a celebrated chef and cozy food queen, Yearwood has graced fans with dozens of must-try recipes, and the banana nachos are a certified must-try. Those looking to get their hands on the delicious concoction are in luck; Yearwood shared the complete recipe with TODAY.

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood's Crock-Pot Mac and Cheese Is an Easy Way to Impress

"I love a nacho platter. It's the perfect appetizer to share at a restaurant or at home. I took that classic nacho idea and turned it into dessert," Yearwood wrote in her official TODAY recipe. "You can really mix these chocolate pie chips with any of your favorite dessert toppings, but I love combining the flavors of a banana split onto a big platter for everyone to share. Take as many bites as you want of this decadent pile of goodness!"