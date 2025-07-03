Trisha Yearwood's "Most Requested" Brownie Recipe Stars 2 Surprising Ingredients

Trisha Yearwood Never Called Herself A Songwriter — Until Now

The country singer, who's performing at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special, is also famous for her food.

As fans of country singer Trisha Yearwood know, she's not only a massive musical talent — she's also a celebrated celebrity cook. And her salty-sweet brownie recipe sounds ingeniously delicious!

A true connoisseur of comfort food and unexpected food combos, Yearwood's potato chip bacon brownie recipe is both surprising and intriguing. Your mouth might already be watering at the idea of those ingredients combined in one sweet treat.

"I haven't met a soul who doesn't love the combination of the saltiness of bacon and potato chips with the sweet decadence of chocolate," Yearwood, who's set to perform in the 2025 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special, wrote in her 2021 cookbook Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family. "These brownies are one of my most requested desserts to take to a party or covered dish supper."

Trisha Yearwood's potato chip bacon brownie recipe is salty-sweet perfection

Yep, this brownie recipe from the "She's in Love With the Boy" singer sets itself apart with the inclusion of bacon and potato chips, both in the batter and crumbled on top.

The dessert is a bacon-lover's dream, because after you cook it you'll reserve the fat in the skillet, adding butter and sugar to heat it all together. The sweet, bacon-y mixture is combined with more conventional brownie ingredients including cocoa powder, salt, and eggs, followed by the actual bacon, chocolate chips, and crushed potato chips.

Can you envision a better snack to take to a 4th of July celebration?

You can find the full recipe for Trisha Yearwood's potato chip bacon brownies in her cookbook, or via this excerpt at Southern Kitchen.

Trisha Yearwood at Opry 100: A Live Celebration on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo/Variety/Getty Images

The four-time cookbook author is famous for her innovative dishes. Yearwood once went viral for husband Garth Brooks' favorite breakfast, called "Garth's Breakfast Bowl," which includes eggs, bacon, hash browns, bacon, sausage, cheese, and a whole package of cheese and garlic tortellini.

Trisha Yearwood's fourth cookbook includes many bacon-forward recipes

"I mean, I wrote a love letter to bacon in my latest cookbook, so I guess you could say it is its own food group at our house," she told Southern Kitchen in 2022.

Recipes include pimento cheese & bacon grits, caramelized onion bacon dip, bacon caramel-drizzled sticky buns, bacon onion jam, and baked maple-bacon sweet potatoes, among many others. If there's something you can do with bacon, Yearwood has probably discovered it.

Trisha Yearwood joins Ariana DeBose, The Jonas Brothers and more stars for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on NBC

Spectators watch the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 4, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special will air from 8 to 10 ET on NBC and Peacock on Friday, July 4, 2025 and will feature many guests, including Yearwood, before the fireworks show starts. Just imagine yourself gobbling up some bacon and potato chip brownies while you watch.