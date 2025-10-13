This Voice Battle Sparked a Save, Triple Steal, & Niall's “Dislocated Hip”

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

What do you get when you put two 4-Chair Turns against each other in the Battles on The Voice? Chaos. Thanks to a rule change for Season 28, the Artists on each team chose their own partners for the Battle duets, and Team Bublé powerhouses Jazz McKenzie and Trinity found themselves without partners, so they paired up.

From the jump, both women were really excited to work together. Trinity said it was "an amazing honor" to be in Jazz's presence, while Jazz called Trinity "an amazing powerhouse." Still, she added, "I feel like I'm a powerhouse too."

"I’m excited to really show the kind of singer that I am," Trinity continued.

Of course, Coach Michael Bublé didn't choose "any song." He chose the perfect song: 1996's "Virtual Insanity" by Jamiroquai. His Battle Advisor, Kelsea Ballerini, observed that both singers had great strengths, noting, "Trinity has this angelic quality to her voice, and Jazz has this oomph that she sings with."

Jazz McKenzie and Trinity's Battle had all the Coaches in a war on The Voice

As the song finished, all four Coaches were clearly into the groove, with Coach Snoop Dogg sharing a bit of his own experience with the song. "I used to be on tour with Jamiroquai. Y’all took that man's song and put some herbs and spices," he said.

"This is two 4-Chair Turns," Snoop told Bublé. "Mike, I know you not happy about this."

"I am!" yelled Coach Reba McEntire, eager to use her Steal on whichever Artist Bublé let go.

"Wow. You two just brought a different league. I dislocated a hip," admitted Coach Niall Horan, demonstrating an awkward dance move. "I know that’s gonna be on the internet. These two cannot leave this competition,"

"If it was a [vocal] run competition, you both tied. Jazz, your tone is round, powerful. Trinity, wow, I don’t understand how you found all those notes. It was like a jazz I was trying to follow. If I had to choose one…I’m gonna pass," said McEntire, passing the buck to Bublé, who ultimately chose Jazz as the winner.

Grateful for her time on Team Bublé, Trinity told her Coach she was glad she could make him proud, to which he responded, "So proud." He then pressed his red button, using his Save. But not so fast! Bublé pressing his button set off a chain reaction, and in an instant, Trinity had three potential Steals on the table. Yep, it was basically another 4-Chair Turn.

"The two performances I’ve seen from you on this show are off the scale," said Horan, to which McEntire added, "Trinity, I would love to hear what you would love to sing." Bublé told her, "I was never nervous, it was always you and me…I love you, dude."

Snoop, though, brought out the big guns to seduce the Artist: his puppy, the adorable French bulldog Baby Boy Broadus. And though Trinity ultimately stayed on Team Bublé ("I'll take you back," she said), she still got to pet the dog. Trinity does seem to like Bublé's coaching style, as she said earlier in the episode, "Michael's just been so hands on…'Let's get the job done, but let's have a good time.'" Exactly!