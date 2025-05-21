Catch Up with Bash, Theo, June and Mags to Get Ready for Season 4 | Transplant | NBC

Catch Up with Bash, Theo, June and Mags to Get Ready for Season 4 | Transplant | NBC

The fourth and final season of Transplant is coming to NBC, and York's finest are once again bringing their all.

The Cast of Transplant Season 4: Get to Know Who's Who at York Memorial Hospital

Season 4 of Transplant is finally arriving to U.S. viewers, and we can't wait to check in on Dr. Bashir "Bash" Ahmed (Hamza Haq) and the rest of the medical heroes at Toronto's York Memorial Hospital.

How to Watch Watch the Season 4 premiere of Transplant on Thursday, May 22 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

From heart-wrenching personal challenges to high-stakes medical hurdles, Bash along with his friends and the hospital's finest will be put to the test as they achieve their medical dreams. Transplant's dynamic storylines and complex characters have stolen viewers' hearts for years, so we can expect an emotional farewell from the beloved doctors as it all comes to an end after Season 4.

RELATED: Transplant Season 4's Premiere Date on NBC Has Officially Been Revealed (DETAILS)

Premiering on Thursday, May 22 on NBC, Transplant Season 4 stars a dynamite cast. Read on to get to know all the actors behind the nail-biting medical drama.

Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed

Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 7. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Haq's Dr. Bashir Hamed is undeniably the heart of Transplant. The Syrian refugee has successfully rebuilt his life and career in Canada, but it wasn't easy. Along the way, he's navigated some intense medical crises and gripping workplace drama throughout his time at York Memorial Hospital.

In Season 4, Bash will work toward finally completing his residency, which has been a long time coming for the dedicated physician. Haq never fails to deliver a heartwarming performance, and fans can't wait to check in on Bash in Transplant's final season.

Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc

Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 6. Photo: Sphere Media/CTV

Bash's ride-or-die at York Memorial Hospital is none other than Laurence Leboeuf's Mags Leblanc, a dedicated ER resident who is also returning in Season 4. Mag's evolution has been marked by professional excellence and personal struggle as she continues to battle a harrowing heart condition. Her own medical hardships have only sharpened her edge as a physician, so viewers can't wait to see what she and Bash get into next.

Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis

Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 7. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Ayisha Issa's Dr. June Curtis continues to steal hearts as she becomes a full-blown trauma surgeon in Season 4 of Transplant. Viewers can expect some juicy drama as June navigates new terrain in the trauma OR and beyond. From evolving dynamics with her mentors to her own personal growth within the high-stakes world of trauma surgery, June's journey never fails to tug at the heartstrings.

Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter

Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 7. Photo: Sphere Media/CTV

Jim Watson always delivers a dynamite performance as Dr. Theo Hunter, and he's set to be at the center of some drama in Season 4 of Transplant. Emotionally stalled due to his suspension from York at the end of Season 3, Theo will likely face some professional setbacks as he yearns to return to his post. But Theo always bounces back, and fans can't wait to see how he tackles getting back to the grind.

Torri Higginson as RN Claire Malone

Torri Higginson as Claire Malone in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 6. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Torri Higginson will return in Season 4 of Transplant as Claire Malone, the steadfast head ER nurse at York Memorial Hospital. Claire's compassion and dedication have been the anchor of the team's success for years, and she'll continue to be a cornerstone of York's prosperity in Season 4.

Rekha Sharma as Neeta Devi

Dr. Neeta Devi (Rekha Sharma) appear in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 2. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Rekha Sharma's Dr. Neeta Devi, the Chief of Emergency Medicine introduced in Season 3 of Transplant, is also slated to return in Transplant's final season. Fans can expect more pragmatic comments and her strategic approach to hospital leadership as Devi continues challenging the York residents to become the best doctors they can be.

Gord Rand as Mark Novak

Dr. Mark Novak (Gord Rand) and Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) appear in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 5. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Gord Rand's Dr. Mark Novak, the former Chief of Emergency Medicine, brings a dynamic and sometimes chaotic leadership style to York, but it keeps his colleagues on their toes. Novak will return to the fold in Season 4, and while he may occasionally clash with other beloved characters, fans can't wait to see how he shapes the action.

Kenny Wong as Arnold De Luca

Arnold De Luca (Kenny Wong) in Transplant Season 3, Episode 12. Photo: Sphere Media/CTV

Kenny Wong is reprising his role as Arnold De Luca in Season 4 of Transplant, delivering hallmark warmth and support as one of York's most dedicated nurses. Arnold is equally supportive of his patients as he is of his pals at York, and we can't wait to see what he brings to Season 4.

RELATED: This Is Why Dr. Bishop Isn't on Transplant in Season 3

Mariah Inger as Rhoda DaSilva

Arnold De Luca (Kenny Wong), Nancy (Masha Bashmakova), and Rhoda Dasilva (Mariah Inger) appear in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 5. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Mariah Inger has become a Transplant fan favorite thanks to her role as Rhoda DaSilva, so you can bet she's returning for the show's final season. For years, Rhoda and Kenny have been the eyes and ears of the ED as Claire's most trusted nurses, and we can expect some more high-stakes assists from Rhoda in Season 4.

Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed

Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 6. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Sirena Gulamgaus never fails to steal the show as Amira Hamed, Bash's younger sister. Her storyline of resilience has echoed Bash's own after she escaped her war-torn homeland with her brother to settle in Canada. Amira is a teenager in Season 4 of Transplant, and as she continues to grow up faster than Bash can keep up with, fans can expect some heartwarming moments between the siblings in the show's final season.

Transplant Season 4 premieres on Thursday, May 22 at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available the next day on Peacock.