NBA on NBC: Basketball Legend Tracy McGrady Joins as Studio Analyst This Fall

The NBA greats just keep posting up to lend a league’s worth of expertise to the hugely hyped return of professional basketball to NBC.

NBC Sports has just revealed that seven-time All-Star and NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady will be joining an already stacked cast of legendary hoops icons as part of the studio team for the NBA on NBC, which is set to tip off on both NBC and Peacock beginning this fall.

McGrady's analyst role will begin just in time to ring in the start of the 2025 NBA season this October. He’ll join a studio team that already includes hosts Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed, plus studio analysts Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter (who just so happens to be McGrady’s cousin and former NBA teammate). Expect a full season of all-pro analysis from McGrady, too: He’ll be in studio one or more nights each week, from the start of the season right on through to the playoffs.

What to know about NBA legend Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady at the 40/40 Club popup inside Fanatics Fest NYC on August 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Through 16 seasons in the NBA, Tracy McGrady cemented his forever status as one of the league’s all-time greats, notching seven All-Star appearances as well as seven All-NBA selections (including two First Team selections in 2002 and 2003).

Selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, McGrady began his career with the Toronto Raptors in 1997 (where he played for two of his three Raptors seasons alongside his cousin Carter). From there, McGrady moved into a major standout scoring role as a small forward and shooting guard for the Orlando Magic from 2000-2004, before spending six seasons with the Houston Rockets from 2004-2010.

McGrady’s court career is full of NBA superlatives, crowned by his 2017 induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. On top of all his other honors, he was a two-time NBA scoring champion; the 2001 NBA Most Improved Player; and a six-time top-10 finisher in NBA MVP voting. During his career, McGrady also spent time with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and San Antonio Spurs.

"I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join NBC Sports as the game returns to a network that helped shape so many iconic basketball memories,” said McGrady, who honed his broadcast chops as a national TV studio analyst beginning in 2016. “Basketball has given me everything, and I’ve always just tried to give that same energy back. I hope I can bring the same passion, insight, and love for the game that’s driven me since I was a kid, to all who tune in to watch on NBC and Peacock. I couldn't be more excited to join this team alongside so many others I admire.”

What to know about the NBA on NBC this fall

A new chapter is opening for the NBA on NBC, thanks to a landmark 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff games across NBCUniversal platforms.

Beginning with the opening tipoff on Peacock on Tuesday, October 21, NBC Sports will present up to 100 regular season NBA games — including four games a week for portions of the season — plus the playoffs. NBC and Peacock also will feature coverage on Tuesday nights beginning in October, while Peacock will debut live streaming of national Monday night games starting October 27.

On top of that, get ready for Sunday Night Basketball — the seasonal sports successor to Sunday Night Football, once football season makes way for the heart of NBA action early next year. When Sunday Night Football coverage concludes early in 2026, the NBA will swoop in to fill the void, as NBC Sports launches Sunday Night Basketball in the same Sunday evening time slot across both NBC and Peacock.