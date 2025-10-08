Unpacking Torrey DeVitto's Shocking Return As Dr. Natalie Manning on Chicago Med

We haven't seen Manning since Season 8's finale, but her return comes with terrible news.

Season 11 of Chicago Med has brought ushered the return of some Gaffney fan favorites, but it's safe to say that viewers were less than thrilled by the tragedy that brought Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) back to television screens. Natalie's son is in trouble.

Ever since Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) left Gaffney to move to Seattle and reunite with his longtime lover Natalie, Chihards have been waiting for any update from the happy Med couple. Of course, Halstead couldn't just stop by Gaffney for a quick pop-in with his friends. Just as Halstead arrived alongside Natalie's son, Owen (Frankie DeMaio) in the series' 200th episode, a sick teenager was dumped on the sidewalk, launching Halstead into action at his former post.

Viewers soon learned that Dr. Halstead is struggling to connect with Natalie's son amid some exciting developments in Seattle. Check out how Natalie returned to the Gaffney fold, below:

Why did Natalie Manning leave Gaffney on Chicago Med? Natalie left Gaffney in Season 6 of Chicago Med after she confessed to stealing an experimental drug in a desperate attempt to treat her mother with a heart condition. Like her fated partner Halstead, Manning occasionally prioritized patient care over hospital protocol during her time at Gaffney, a trait that ultimately led to her departure. After accepting the consequences of her actions, Manning and Owen left Chicago and moved to Seattle, where Natalie found a new job. But Natalie remained in contact with her ex, Halstead, and soon they rekindled their romance after Halstead left Gaffney in Season 8.

Dr. Will Halstead and Natalie Manning are expecting a baby boy

After Halstead helped stabilize the teenager — a teen named Jasper, a drug mule with multiple bags of cocaine causing an intestinal blockage — he was eager to catch up with his former Gaffney colleagues, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), to share some exciting news from Seattle. Halstead and Natalie are expecting a baby boy!

They congratulated Halstead on the happy news, learning that Halstead brought Owen to Chicago to see a Bears game and hang out one-on-one. Goodwin soon caught on to Owen's lack of enthusiasm with Halstead, which only grew as Halstead got swept away by Jasper's case. After Goodwin and Halstead caught up in her office, he admitted that he's struggled to connect with Owen since moving to Seattle.

Goodwin assured Halstead that the baby news was likely the main culprit, encouraging Halstead to actually spend time with Owen instead of getting entangled in Jasper's case. Goodwin urged Halstead to get to the Bears game and stop fretting, but after Jasper's health took a turn, Halstead found himself unable to leave Gaffney.

Goodwin visited Owen in the waiting room, learning that he was a little nervous about the new baby on the way. Goodwin gifted Owen a journal in hopes it would help him connect with his parents better.

Natalie Manning got an urgent call from Goodwin about Owen

While Owen preoccupied himself with watching the Bears game in the nurses' lounge, disaster struck in the operating room after Jasper's drug runner barged inside and held the surgeons at gunpoint. Halstead soon caught on to the altercation unfolding, instructing Owen to lie low to the ground.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) successfully coaxed the drug runner into leaving, but just as the surgeons proceeded with the operation, a gunshot rang out in the next room.

Viewers were then swept to Dr. Natalie Manning's hospital in Seattle, where she was notified about an urgent call she needed to take. After picking up the phone, Natalie discovered Sharon Goodwin on the line.

"Ms. Goodwin!" Natalie said with shock.

"I'm so sorry to be calling you like this," Goodwin explained. "But something has happened."

"What do you mean?" Natalie asked.

"It’s Owen," Goodwin said. "He's been shot."

"It's Owen," Goodwin said. "He's been shot."