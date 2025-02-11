Torrey DeVitto Looks Like a Different Person with Preppy Blonde Hair

Goodwin Agrees to Scrub in as an OR Nurse | NBC’s Chicago Med

The Chicago Med alum shared two selfies for when she briefly tried blonde — but there's a catch.

Torrey DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning on Chicago Med for eight years over 120 episodes. And while her storylines were ever-changing, one thing remained constant about the character: her hair. Dr. Manning rocked a hairstyle similar to DeVitto's in real life: wavy brunette locks. While she experimented with hair length a bit on the show, Dr. Manning's tresses for the most part remained the same.

For the first two years filming Med, DeVitto was also working on Pretty Little Liars, where she played Melissa Hastings and had a similar hairstyle to Dr. Manning's. But for one moment in the popular series, DeVitto unveiled a pretty drastic hair change: shoulder-length, glossy, preppy blonde hair.

Granted, it was a wig, but the beauty moment nonetheless proved DeVitto can pull off just about any hair color.

"Throwback Trivia! Can anyone remember what this blonde wig was from... ?? 💋 #PLL," DeVitto captioned a 2021 Instagram, referring to the fact this look was for a specific Pretty Little Liars episode. See for yourself, below:

And compare this to how DeVitto normally wears her hair. What a difference, right?

Torrey DeVitto attends Grand Opening Night at Wonderverse on January 11, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Wonderverse Inc., Sony Pictures Entertainment

Why Torrey DeVitto briefly returned to Chicago Med in Season 8

DeVitto left the main Chicago Med cast after Season 7, but she returned briefly in early 2024 to make sure Dr. Manning got the ending she deserved with her on-screen love interest, Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss).

Gehlfuss' last-ever episode of Med in Season 8 felt like the right opportunity for DeVitto to return and help Manning and Halstead ride off into the metaphorical sunset.

"I loved it," DeVitto told People about her cameo. "Honestly, it was all about Nick for me. I had no intentions of going back to the show. I feel like I had done my time, and I loved so many people there and had such a great experience, but there was nothing in my head that was like, 'Oh, I hope to come back.'"

"I wanted [the characters] to end up together so badly, and Nick became a brother to me," she continued. "I love that dude so much. And so it was because he was leaving, I was just like, we need to give this to all of the Manstead fans out there."