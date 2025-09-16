The Top 11 Semifinalists Competing on AGT Tonight (Sept. 16)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

They impressed the Judges at the Auditions. They won over America during the Quarterfinals. Now, 11 Acts take the stage for one incredible night of performances. It's the America's Got Talent Season 20 Semifinal, and the competition has never been more exciting!

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

One Act will get the Semifinal Golden Buzzer, sending them ahead to the Finals without the need for a vote, but the rest will be subject to America's whims. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the competitors before the live show and get ready to vote for your favorites.

RELATED: Sofía Vergara Thought She Fatally Shot Simon Cowell on the AGT Stage (VIDEO)

Those who move ahead to the Finals will face off not just against each other, but also against those Acts that received Golden Buzzers during the Quarterfinals: Mama Duke, Micah Palace, Steve Ray Ladson, and Team Recycled.

Here are your 2025 AGT Semifinalists...

America's Got Talent Season 20's Top 11 Semifinalists

Jourdan Blue

Jourdan Blue appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

A New Orleans street performer, Blue delivered a stunning and emotional Audition (that got a Golden Buzzer from Judge Howie Mandel!), but struggled through illness during his Quarterfinal. Still, his pure talent shone through, and America saw that he has what it takes to go all the way.

LightWire

LightWire appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance and light show

Founded in Brazil, this trouble performs in the dark and uses light-up costumes and other colorful elements to create a true spectacle and got the first Golden Buzzer of the season from Simon Cowell.

Sirca Marea

Sirca Marea appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Aerial

Among the many aerial and acrobatic Acts that have come across the AGT stage over the years, Sirca Marea stands out for being especially dangerous and especially sexy, with Judge Mel B. calling the pair, "on fire!"

Bay Melnick Virgolino

Bay Melnick Virgolino appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 12 “Quarterfinals 2”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Act: Music

The 10-year-old guitar prodigy has busted out anthems "Are You Gonna Come My Way" by Lenny Kravitz and "I Love Rock n Roll" by Joan Jett, so we expect something equally rocking for the Semifinals.

Leo High School Choir

Leo High School Choir appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 12 “Quarterfinals 2”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Act: Music

This all-boys choir from Chicago never fails to inspire with their purpose and passion, and their AGT journey has been so amazing that their director is even rethinking her retirement plans.

Unreal

Unreal crew appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 12 “Quarterfinals 2”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Act: Dance

Coming all the way from India with something to prove, Unreal blew the Judges away at the Quarterfinals, with Mandel declaring, "That is by far the best dance choreography I have ever seen in the history of AGT. That was a $1 million dance right there."

Chris Turner

Chris Turner appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 14 “Quarter-Finals”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Improvised rap

You won't believe your ears as Turner takes off-the-cuff suggestions from the Judges and turns them into funny and clever rhymes that sound not only pre-written by rehearsed, somehow able to compose songs on the spot!

RELATED: You'll Never Guess the Acclaimed Director Terry Crews Wants as an AGT Judge

Jessica Sanchez

Jessica Sanchez on stage during the quarter finals for Americas Got Talent Episode 2014 on Sep 2, 2025. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

After competing on AGT's very first season as a kid, Sanchez is back... with her own kid on the way! She's expecting her first child shortly but hasn't let that slow her down, and her powerhouse vocals — which got her a Golden Buzzer from Sofía Vergara — are something to behold.

Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir

The Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir and Terry Crews appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 17 “Quarterfinals 4 Results". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

You don't have to be religious to feel the spirit these singers bring to the auditorium every time they take the stage. Their joy is infectious and their mission — to bring positive attention to their community — is inspiring.

TT Boys

TT Boys appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 16 “Quarterfinals 4”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Icarian Games

Flipping, spinning and balancing are all part of the specialized and incredibly difficult art of Icarian Games, which you have to see to understand, and even then you might not believe. Suffice it to say, the Judges are routinely stunned by these boys.

Zak Mirz

Zak Mirz appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 16 “Quarterfinals 4”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magic

This family-friendly magician involves the whole audience in his tricks, guiding everyone step by step through exercises that surprise, delight and confuse you until you're forced to conclude it might just be magic.