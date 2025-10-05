Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Law & Order star is determined to make it happen.

Tony Goldwyn Is on a Mission to Get Kerry Washington on Law & Order: "I'm Trying..."

Law & Order has gathered a pantheon of dynamite guest stars over the decades, but Tony Goldwyn has someone very special in mind that he'd like to see make their way to the Manhattan courtroom — his former Scandal co-star, Kerry Washington.

Since joining the long-running series in 2023 as Manhattan District Attorney Nicholas Baxter, Goldwyn has brought his signature gravitas to the courtroom, providing cherished counsel to his trusted ADAs and interacting with dozens of powerhouse guest stars. But Goldwyn, who is no stranger to powerhouse television dramas, tells NBC Insider that he hopes to share the screen with Washington once again someday and is working on making it a reality.

For seven seasons on Scandal, Goldwyn played President Fitzgerald Grant opposite Washington's mythic Olivia Pope, with their electrifying on-screen chemistry and whirlwind romance captivating fans.

Much to the delight of Scandal fans, Goldwyn reveals to NBC Insider that he is "working on" a potential Washington guest appearance on Law & Order, and it's safe to say that "Olitz" fans have their fingers crossed.

Tony Goldwyn is "working on" a Kerry Washington Law & Order guest appearance

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn attend an evening with EZRA: A storytelling and screening event of Bleecker Street's "EZRA" at Writers Guild Theater on May 21, 2024. Photo: Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Years after their final bow on Scandal, Goldwyn is campaigning to bring Washington into the new Law & Order universe, and he's not shy about sharing his vision for how it should happen. When asked if fans could anticipate a Washington guest appearance, Goldwyn told NBC Insider, "I'm working on her."

Of course, with Law & Order filming in New York City across the country from Washington's California residence, the logistics aren't simple.

"She's a mother and a busy person, and she lives in California," Goldwyn added. "So it’s a little difficult for her. But I’m trying to guilt her into it."

It wouldn't be Washington's first rodeo on the long-running Dick Wolf procedural; Washington guest-starred in the 2001 Law & Order Season 12 episode "3 Dawg Night" as Allie Lawrence, a young conspirator who went toe to toe with former D.A. Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston). More than two decades after the episode aired, Washington shared an Instagram throwback and pondered how her Scandal co-star Goldwyn would have handled the situation as Baxter.

"24 years ago, my @nbclawandorder moment #TBT," Washington captioned the post. "Wonder what would have happened if it was @tonygoldwyn grilling Allie instead of #SamWaterson😂😂😂 #LawAndOrder."

Tony Goldwyn would love to see Kerry Washington play a Law & Order villain

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn pose at the opening night after party for the new hit play "American Son" on Broadway at Brasserie 8 1/2 French Restaurant on November 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

On top of boasting a multi-decade acting resume, Goldwyn is a prolific director and producer, so he has some thoughts on how he'd like Washington's triumphant return to Law & Order to play out. Goldwyn wants to see the 27th Precinct cross paths with Washington as an adversary.

"If Kerry Washington comes to Law & Order, she will be a villain. I can just tell you that right now," Goldwyn told TODAY in a March 2024 interview. Following TODAY sharing a TikTok from the interview, Washington weighed in on Goldwyn's take in the comments.

"A villain!?!? Me!?!?!" Washington asked, which spawned a flurry of responses from Scandal fans and Olitz lovers, who'd love to see the pair back on-screen together.

Fans of the TV couple on X also cheered for Goldwyn's casting idea.

"I need this to happen," one fan commented, as another asked, "When's the Olitz reunion?"

"The new DA needs you Ms@kerrywashington," another gushed.

Scandal fans will have to keep their fingers crossed, but rest assured — D.A. Baxter is working on it.

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka