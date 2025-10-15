Toni Lorene's "Bonkers" Whistle Note Lit The Voice Battles "On Fire": "Spectacular"

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Sadie Dahl and Toni Lorene Earn a Steal and Chills in "Love on the Brain" Duet | Voice Battles | NBC

Viewers who tuned in to the October 14 episode of The Voice witnessed a performance that deserved every gushing adjective in the dictionary.

In an epic Battle between Team Snoop's Toni Lorene and Sadie Dahl, the two Artists blew away expectations during their duet of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain." From their insane harmonies to the sheer power both women displayed throughout the performance, Voice fans got all they could hope for and more, setting Coach Snoop Dogg up for one of the most agonizing decisions seen yet in Season 28.

One moment during their Battle will stand the test of time, however: A goosebumps-inducing whistle note sang to perfection by Lorene!

The epic note occurs around the 1:13 mark — and it's something that Mariah Carey would be proud of. (For what it's worth, Lorene hit that kind of high note on more than one occasion during the song, too.)

Toni Lorene performs on stage during The Voice Season 28 Episode 4. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

"Something very, very special"

Once the Battle ended, the Coaches couldn't stop gushing over the performance.

"Voice fans all across America, you just witnessed something very, very special," Niall Horan raved after the performance. "Toni, some of that stuff you were doing there was just bonkers. Hitting that nearly-whistle note was just crazy."

Michael Bublé couldn't agree more.

"Toni, you are on fire," he said. "You are a technician, I love your tone, I love your vibrato. It was such a gorgeous performance."

In the end, Snoop Dogg chose Lorene and confessed that she was "spectacular."

But the excitement didn't end when Snoop made his decision — Dahl moved over to Team Niall after Horan used his only Steal of the Battles. In other words, it was a happy ending for both talented women.

Lorene's instantly iconic whistle note is just a sign of things to come as The Voice Season 28 Battles roll on — moments like that happen more often than you would think. (That's how talented the Artists have been so far this season.)

It's been a wild ride so far, and Snoop, Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Horan — along with their Battle Advisors — are feeling the pressure to ensure their respective teams are filled with as many potential Finalists as possible.

