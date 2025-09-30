New SNL Cast Member Tommy Brennan Made His TV Debut on The Tonight Show: Watch

The comedian performed on The Tonight Show ahead of getting cast alongside Veronika Slowikowska, Kam Patterson, Jeremy Culhane, and Ben Marshall.

Tommy Brennan is one of five new faces joining Saturday Night Live in Season 51, and if you're a regular viewer of NBC's late night shows, you might have seen him (and his colorful windbreaker) before.

The stand-up comedian made his TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 12, 2025 and treated the audience to some of his signature material about growing up in a Midwestern family of eight kids, with six sisters and a dad who's a doctor.

"You don't see eight a lot anymore — I think mainly 'cause it's the wrong choice, probably," he joked of his family. "You can't love eight kids individually. You manage them like a sports franchise. Like, you love the overall team, sure, but you'd trade a couple players."

Brennan's dad is frequently a target in his stand-up.

"Me and my dad are in a fun spot because my dad's a doctor, and I don't have health insurance," he said. "It rules because any time he's like, 'I don't believe in your career,' I'm like, 'Same here. Right back atcha, Doc. That's why I never call. That's out of pocket!'"

Tommy Brennan's opened for Nikki Glaser and is a Comedy Cellar regular

Brennan, a 32-year-old Minnesota native, has described himself as "looking like he was homeschooled on a yacht."

Tommy Brennan on stage during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 124. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

"Never once in my life have I thrown nor received a punch," he joked in his Tonight Show set. "I have said 'Come on, guys!' a lot. That's my whole role if a fight breaks out: 'Guys, come on!'"

While Brennan can frequently be seen at the Comedy Cellar in NYC, he also recently opened for Nikki Glaser on tour and performs regularly around the country.

Tommy Brennan is one of five new Featured Players on SNL Season 51

On October 4 Brennan joins SNL as a new featured player alongside Ben Marshall, Jeremy Culhane, Veronika Slowikowska, and Kam Patterson. Marshall will be familiar to anyone who's seen a Please Don't Destroy Digital Short as he's been part of the comedy trio since they joined the show in 2021, but the rest of the group is brand new to Studio 8H.

Brennan posted the news of his casting on Instagram with the caption, "This doesn't feel real, but we'll see you guys on Saturdays!" Slowikowska, who's better known to fans by her social media handle veronika_iscool commented, "How'd you make yours not a reel? I'll text you." It's nice to know they already have each other's phone numbers.

