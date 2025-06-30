Tom Sandoval's Thoughts About Simon Cowell Saying His AGT Vocals "Weren't Great"

In 2024, The New York Times dubbed Tom Sandoval "the Most Hated Man in America" months after his cheating scandal hit headlines, setting the stage for an unparalleled season of Vanderpump Rules. Now, in good faith, Sandoval is hoping to change the country's mind with the help of America's Got Talent.

The reality star (who also had a hilarious turn as a Faithful on Traitors Season 3) auditioned with his band, The Most Extras, during Episode 5 of AGT's landmark 20th season. Bravo fans were shocked to see Sandoval on the competition show, but to the 42-year-old, it was a natural next step in pursuing his dreams as he learns from his infamous mistakes.

"I made some bad choices and was involved in a really bad cheating scandal. I let down a lot of people. It pretty much destroyed my life. It was absurd how much coverage and how big it became," he said while on AGT. "I feel a lot of pressure. I just hope the audience and the Judges see who I am as a musician, rather than just somebody on a reality show."

Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras — a proud cover band — performed their rendition of the A-ha's hit, "Take On Me." And despite vocals that Simon Cowell admitted "weren't great," the group earned a standing ovation and the Judge's approval, advancing to the next round.

So, what's next for Sandoval? NBC Insider spoke with the Vanderpump Rules alum all about his audition and what he really thinks about Cowell's critique.

NBC Insider: Congrats on making it through to the next round! What can we expect the next time we see you and the band on AGT?

Tom Sandoval: We're going to definitely step up our performance and probably go a little bit of a different direction to show our versatility — but we're not sure just yet. We've got a few songs that we're kind of throwing around and thinking about, but we're still trying to figure that out and how to present them.

What made you and The Most Extras choose AGT, and how'd it come about, out of all the platforms to perform?

From what my understanding is, there was some interest in us going on there in the past, and then again, it came about more recently. Obviously, I was nervous about doing something like that because I didn't know if there'd be a lot of backlash. I know there possibly could be, but then obviously my band — who's been there for me through the roughest of times and stuck by my side — I didn't want to go back to them and be like, 'Oh, I might get backlash so I don't want to do it,' you know, and let them down? So I was like, 'Okay, let's do it.' And I'm so glad I did, even though it was extremely nerve wracking.

Definitely a lot of anxiety going on such a big, big stage and big platform with such amazing awesome talents surrounding you. But I'm really glad I did, and we had such a good time. It couldn't have been better for me and for the band.

A lot of people were making the Howie Mandel connection as well since you were on his podcast in 2023.

It was great to see Howie again. And I honestly didn't even think about that. My head was just so much into the performance and preparing. Just totally in the game.

What was the reception like when you first stepped on stage and were introducing yourself?

It was scary, but it was also exhilarating, too. It was just really good to put ourselves out there, and how awesome it was that Mel B. was so into it. First of all, congratulations to her for getting married! But the fact that she said something about us performing at her wedding? Which, I mean, obviously, we'd love to do. We'd be honored. And then seeing that big smile on Simon Cowell's face? I mean, that to me was everything, you know?

And he said a little something about the vocals [they "weren’t great"] but that's Simon.

Hearing the best vocalists in the world, he's had a career of hearing [different levels of talent]. So, with me being a performer, I'm not the next Celine Dion. I know that.

So the song choice, "Take on Me." Was there any meaning or story behind picking it for the Audition?

I felt like I know the band loves performing it, and the way we have a brass section to it, it kind of makes it our own. And just growing up and watching that video as a kid, and throughout life, it always had such an impact on me. I thought it was so cool. I thought the song was so beautiful.

For a long time, I never thought I would ever be able to sing a song like that and hit those notes. And so, with working with vocal coaches and practicing, and being able to pull that off, it just was a huge milestone and accomplishment for myself. So, I think that's one of the reasons why I chose it. Plus, it's just such a great crowd favorite.

Schwartz and your girlfriend Victoria were in the audience. How did they help you prepare, and what was that like having them there to support?

It just means so much to me. Having Victoria there and then her parents were there as well. Schwartz was there, and so was his brother, and just having that kind of positive energy there with you really, really helps. You feel so supported and loved, and it's really important to have that when you're going up there and really putting yourself out there.