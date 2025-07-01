These Are Tom Sandoval's AGT Audition Results After His Surprise Performance

Tom Sandoval And The Most Extras Performs "Take On Me" by a-ha | AGT 2025 | NBC

Will viewers see him on the AGT stage again?

Worlds collided during the fifth episode of America's Got Talent Season 20, when longtime Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval took the stage alongside his band, The Most Extras, for his official AGT debut.

Taking over lead vocals, Sandoval led a rousing performance of A-ha's 1985 smash hit "Take On Me" and crushed it. Dubbed the "Most Hated Man in America" in 2024 by The New York Times after a cheating scandal emerged, he made the most of his AGT Audition and gave fans everywhere hope that he could move past his highly publicized infidelities and follow his musical dreams.

So, what's next for Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras? After all, Judge Simon Cowell told him his vocals "weren't great," a kiss of death for most singers who've found themselves in Sandoval's shoes in past seasons.

Did Tom Sandoval advance to the next round of America's Got Talent?

Sandoval's Audition led to a standing ovation from the audience and Judges alike — and despite Cowell's scathing critique of his singing skills, the group advanced to the next round of competition.

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras live to see another day and have another chance to make a lasting impression on viewers. Of course, that means more pressure — and higher expectations — thrust upon the reality TV star.

During a post-show interview with NBC Insider, the Traitors Season 3 star revealed what was going through his head when Cowell told him his vocals "weren't great."

"Hearing the best vocalists in the world, he's had a career of hearing [different levels of talent]," Sandoval explained. "So, with me being a performer, I'm not the next Celine Dion. I know that."

Sandoval revealed that his decision to Audition with such a challenging song came after endless practicing — he planned to push himself from day one.

"For a long time, I never thought I would ever be able to sing a song like that and hit those notes," he confessed. "And so, with working with vocal coaches and practicing, and being able to pull that off, it just was a huge milestone and accomplishment for myself. So, I think that's one of the reasons why I chose it. Plus, it's just such a great crowd favorite."

As for their next performance, it seems that Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras still don't know which route to take.

"We're going to definitely step up our performance and probably go a little bit of a different direction to show our versatility — but we're not sure just yet," Sandoval admitted. "We've got a few songs that we're kind of throwing around and thinking about, but we're still trying to figure that out and how to present them."

No matter what Sandoval has up his sleeve, millions of fans will be watching to see what he does next on AGT.