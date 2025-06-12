The Traitors and Vanderpump Rules alum is set to try his hand at a very different reality show.

Yes, You Definitely Saw Tom Sandoval on America's Got Talent — Here's Why

The third night of Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent brought some incredible Acts to the stage. There was Benjamin Hightower, the former Air Force pilot who got the audience on their feet with his performance of "Pink Pony Club," and the Broadway-worthy boys choir; Charity Lockhart getting Mel B.'s second Golden Buzzer and one particularly goofy Act freezing Judge Simon Cowell's nipples in the name of... music?

The episode was so jam-packed with talent that you may have missed the famous face sitting backstage, one Tom Sandoval, longtime star of Vanderpump Rules. Eagle-eyed viewers on Reddit noticed the reality TV villain, who recently competed on The Traitors (and is soon to be seen on House of Villains), sitting backstage, seemingly dressed to perform, but he never took the stage. What gives?

Well, NBC Insider can confirm that Sandoval will be making his big AGT debut in the June 24 episode during Night 5 of Auditions, performing with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. Better tune in to find out how it goes.

Tom Sandoval on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 22, Episode 37; Howie Mandel, Mel B, Terry Crews, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent Season 20. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo; Trae Patton/NBC

Sandoval and Howie Mandel have a little bromance

No one could ever replace Tom Schwartz as Sandoval's #1 guy, but AGT Judge Howie Mandel seems to be a pal. On a 2023 episode of his podcast, Mandel revealed how the two met and connected at a mutual friend's wedding.

"The first time we met ... Kimmie Bader, who works with me and has worked with me for years and years and years, she's a family friend, she's head of development for my production company — when she and her husband got married, the first time I met you was at their wedding," Mandel said to Sandoval. "Not only did I meet you, but you got on stage and performed," Mandel noted, with Sandoval adding he sang "Toto" by Africa at the nuptials.

"That was a big day!" Sandoval laughed.

"I have met you kind of socially after on other business; we were trying to do business together," Mandel said. Sandoval added that the two considered working together on a men's cosmetics line. That collaboration may not have come to fruition, but it looks like they found another way to collaborate.