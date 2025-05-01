The Americas Narrator Tom Hanks Posts Sweet Anniversary Message To Rita Wilson: “Love You”

Deploying a Camera onto a Sperm Whale | The Making of The Americas | NBC

The actress shared one of her favorite things about her husband, and why that makes him perfect to narrate The Americas.

Tom Hanks may be a veteran actor, but at his heart he’s also a family man who just celebrated 37 years of marriage with his wife, actress Rita Wilson. She was by his side for Forrest Gump, Toy Story, Cast Away and Saving Private Ryan, as well as his newest venture: narrating The Americas.

“We asked ourselves, 'Who is the American version of David Attenborough?'” Toby Gorman, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio, said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “We agreed internally there was a list of one: Tom Hanks.”

The Americas narrator and his beloved both shared sweet messages to each other on social media to mark their big anniversary.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared a sweet anniversary message

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

It’s a big achievement to reach the 37-year mark, and Tom posted a selfie of him and Rita in bathing suits with serene seas and gorgeous rocky cliffs behind them.

“37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs.,” he captioned the photo on his Instagram, and signed it “Mr. THanks.”

Rita also gave a 37th anniversary shoutout to her hubby on her Instagram, posting a picture of the two of them in a colder climate but with blue skies peeking through the clouds. She called Tom “My love” and added a series of various colored hearts to her post.

The couple first met in 1981 when she was a guest star on his sitcom Bosom Buddies. They played each other’s love interest in the 1985 film Volunteers, before marrying in 1988. They have two children together: Truman and Chet.

He said in a PEOPLE interview that acting as a love interest with Rita on screen was easy.

"Rita and I just looked at each other and — ka-boing — that was that," Tom said. "I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."

Why Rita Wilson thinks Tom Hanks is perfect to narrate The Americas A cinematographer filming Baskig Sharks around the underwater wrecks of Southern Carolina, USA on The Americas Season 1, Episode 11. Photo: BBC Studios

Rita has admitted before that Tom’s voice and gift for gabbing is one of the things she loves most about him.

“First of all, I love a good storyteller,” she told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2020, PEOPLE reported. “So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that.”

Tom was happy to tell the story of The Americas, which was filmed over five years, takes viewers to dozens of exotic locales across North, Central and South America, and brings never-before-seen animal behaviors up close.

“So rare that it’s never been captured on film before. I say that an awful lot in The Americas,” Hanks said. “It’s a steady parade of ‘holy cow, oh my god, how did they capture this on film?’ There’s no CGI in this at all, nothing is made up.”

“I think The Americas is, without a doubt, one of the most impressive things you’ll ever come across,” the actor added. “It’s the most involving look I’ve ever seen at South America, Central America, North America, and it’s astounding that this is our home.”

Tom now calls himself “the greatest dinner companion there can possibly be” because he learned so many nature factoids while narrating The Americas, which Rita is now deep into the nature journey with him over the dinner table as they celebrate 37 years of marriage.

