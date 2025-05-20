Tom Cruise Dangles From Upside Down Plane in BTS of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

The "Blinding Lights" singer thanked the Mission: Impossible star, and got a very cool invite in return.

Tom Cruise's "I Can't Feel My Face" Lip Sync Changed The Weeknd's Life: "He Did That"

Tom Cruise can throw himself out of planes, climb the tallest buildings, jump a motorcycle off of a cliff, and lip sync so well that he literally changed The Weeknd's life.

When Cruise appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015, he competed in a lip sync battle with The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face." In 2025, The Weeknd appeared on The Tonight Show and recalled what happened when that lip sync aired. Watch a portion of Tom Cruise's lip sync battle in the video above.

"Oh, I saw that. I definitely saw that. It actually helped the song," he told Fallon. "It helped it peak to the record-breaking top, thanks to him. Thanks to the biggest movie star in the world."

"Does Tom know that you're a fan?" Fallon asked him.

"I don't think he does," The Weeknd said. "But he did that. He did that for me."

While The Weeknd had never met Cruise (YET), he told Fallon he's a huge fan, and he wanted to pay the Mission: Impossible star back by helping to promote The Final Reckoning. So he put on a Mission: Impossible hat and read from a notecard with "a little something" he claimed to have written. And Cruise certainly appreciated the gesture.

Tom Cruise in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Season 2, Episode 99. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Tom Cruise's lip sync battle with Jimmy Fallon led to a full-circle moment in 2025

Cruise himself returned to The Tonight Show on Monday, May 19 and revealed that he'd heard The Weeknd's kind words. After seeing the clip, he invited the "Blinding Lights" singer to the premiere of The Final Reckoning. They got to take a picture on the carpet together, and Cruise had nothing but praise to give.

"That was so nice, man. So talented, actor and musician, so talented," Cruise told Fallon. "Very nice man."

The Weeknd posted an Instagram carousel with video of the two high-fiving and briefly chatting. "Had to pull up for the greatest to ever do it," he wrote, tagging Cruise. "FINAL RECKONING! DON'T MISS IT. just saw it on the biggest screen in the east coast."

The Weeknd now has four Grammys and is on his sixth album "Hurry Up Tomorrow." He stars with Jenna Ortega in a companion film of the same name, which was released in theaters on May 16, just a week before the release of The Final Reckoning. Imagine if 2015 The Weeknd could see himself now.

Watch The Weeknd's full interview with Jimmy Fallon above, and watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35 ET on NBC and Peacock.