Tom Cruise Sang A Capella on Jimmy Fallon & The Roots' Mission: Impossible Theme

The Final Reckoning star and his fellow cast accepted a mission to show off their singing skills in this a capella arrangement.

Who needs instruments when you've got Tom Cruise going, "Buh da da, buh da da?"

In May, the Mission: Impossible star appeared on The Tonight Show and joined Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and his Final Reckoning cast mates in an a cappella rendition of the franchise's iconic theme song. Despite the lack of an orchestra playing the Lalo Schifrin composition, it could easily soundtrack Ethan Hunt dangling from the ceiling of a high security vault. You can also definitely imagine a random man pulling off what turns out to be a mask and revealing himself to be Tom Cruise, because that's what happens just 10 seconds into the video.

The singer you think is Jimmy Fallon is actually Cruise in one of Mission: Impossible's famous masks, and it makes you wonder how many other times Fallon might've been Cruise in a mask?!?

Fallon and The Roots' version of the theme also features vocals from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Greg Tarzan Davis. Watch it above!

The Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning cast shared behind-the-scenes secrets with Jimmy Fallon

Cruise, Atwell, Pegg, and Klementieff all visited Fallon on The Tonight Show ahead of the May 23 release of the movie to share tales of elaborate fight scenes, professional skydiving lessons, backyard helicopter landing pads, upside down plane stunts, and other things that are only totally normal when Tom Cruise is involved.

Tom Cruise in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Season 2, Episode 99. Photo: Theo Wargo/NBC

Klementieff shared how Cruise gifted her skydiving lessons and she's now completed more than 200 jumps.

Atwell recalled filming stunts at eight months pregnant, and watching movies with Cruise while her two French bulldogs couldn't stop farting on him.

Pegg explained the realities of filming a mask reveal and talked about the time he had to mow his lawn so Cruise could land a helicopter there.

The man himself shared his connection with The Weeknd and described the harrowing experience of filming a stunt on an upside down airplane.

Fallon and The Roots have led a cappella versions of songs from Star Wars, Super Mario Bros, and more

Korean megastars BTS accompanied Fallon and The Roots back in 2020 for an instrument-free rendition of their hit "Dynamite," while the stars of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (including Harrison Ford!) helped with a medley of the Star Wars score in 2015.

In 2023, Fallon invited the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to turn the game's theme song into a capella magic. Watch that here.