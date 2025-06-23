Tom Ball Hit Mount Everest-Level High Notes Singing with This Full Orchestra

Nobody Saw This Coming! Astrid Makes the Audience Sing in Harmony to "Africa" by Toto! | AGT 2025

On June 22, the America's Got Talent alum gave fans everywhere a hint of what to expect on June 27 — when Timeless, his latest album, drops — via a stunning Instagram video that features him briefly performing the title track. The star is no stranger to hitting incredible high notes, but the ones he belts in this "Timeless" teaser are awe-inspiring.

Backed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the teaser video shows off Ball's captivating range. He stays in his upper register and never looks back, maintaining high notes that have to be heard to be believed:

"Who's excited for my Brand New Single? ✨⏰The countdown begins for 27th June for Timeless to release!!" Ball captioned.

If that quick snippet is any indication, "Timeless" will be an uplifting, powerful title track for Ball's new album. The 27-year-old made an indelible impression on fans when he first walked onto the stage on Britain's Got Talent in the spring of 2022 — and his vocals are only getting more impressive as time goes by.

Tom Ball reflects on his 2023 AGT: All-Stars performance

While his initial BGT Audition made him a household name in the UK, it wasn't until his epic performance of "The Sound of Silence" during AGT: All-Stars in 2023 that fans worldwide took notice of Tom Ball.

In a 2024 interview with London Mums, Ball spoke about performing for American audiences for the first time.

"My life changed overnight," he said. "Suddenly, I was on a global stage, with people watching me and wanting to know what I would do next. It launched me on a global scale. Britain's Got Talent was my UK launch, but America took me international. It's been incredible, and I'll always be thankful for that opportunity."

After making his American television debut on AGT: All-Stars, Ball described the whirlwind sequence of events that turned his life — and career — upside down.

"I began performing on stages to thousands of people worldwide. We signed my first record deal with Westway, the UK's biggest label, and started creating my album," he explained. "I worked with an incredible producer named Ben in London. Then, I had the opportunity to be a special guest on The Masked Singer scenario. I toured with The Overtones across the UK for 27 days, my first taste of touring. After that, we launched my own tour. It feels crazy that in two years, we've done all this. There's no sign of slowing down, and I can't wait to see what happens next."