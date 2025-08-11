These TODAY Show Mugs Make Your Morning Coffee Way More Fun

It's time to combine your favorite morning show with your favorite morning drink.

Since January 14, 1952, millions of households have started their days with just two things: the TODAY show and a cup of coffee — and there's no better way to enjoy your morning cup of joe than by repping an official TODAY mug.

Here are some options for anyone who wishes to start their day in a decidedly TODAY way.

The Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist Ceramic Mug

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist Ceramic Mug Photo: NBCUniversal

When he's not cracking fans up as a guest star on the final season of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Willie Geist is diving deep into all the news that matters in weekend conversations on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

For fans who can't catch weekday eps of TODAY, Geist sums up the weekend's biggest news, looks to the week ahead, and gives a unique perspective that only the 50-year-old father of two can provide. Trust us — there's no better way to kick off a lazy Sunday than sipping your morning coffee from the official Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist Ceramic Mug.

The TODAY Read With Jenna Bookshelf Mug

TODAY Read With Jenna Mug Photo: NBCUniversal

This coffee mug's official description calls it "the must-have mug for all Read with Jenna book club members and fans." Order below!

Reading and coffee go hand-in-hand, and nobody loves books more than Jenna Bush Hager, who founded the book club in 2019. In fact, Read with Jenna has grown so large that the co-host of TODAY with Jenna & Friends celebrated the club's first-ever in-person event in Nashville, Tennessee in May.

The star has even spun off a children's version of her book club called Read with Jenna Jr., which focuses on younger readers.

The TODAY Jumbo Mug

TODAY Jumbo Mug Photo: NBCUniversal

We get it. It's hard to decide who your favorite TODAY star is. Maybe you're a longtime Savannah Guthrie fan, obsessed with alum Hoda Kotb, or have been watching Al Roker on TV for decades. All TODAY co-anchors give viewers a sense of comfort, so why not celebrate them all with the official TODAY Jumbo Mug?

Sometimes, the best way to show your TODAY fandom is with a coffee mug featuring just the iconic logo, plain and simple.

Shop these TODAY show mugs (and more!) below: