From "Purple Rain" to Anna Wintour, the TODAY hosts really came through this Halloween.

Every TODAY 2025 Halloween Costume You May Have Missed (PHOTOS)

It's Halloween again, which means once again the TODAY team transformed Rockefeller Plaza into a festive playground of costumes and show-stopping creativity. And this year, the TODAY anchors really knocked it out of the park by taking on iconic American icons.

TODAY's annual party on the Plaza had been a beloved tradition since 1994. This year, the TODAY team themed their costume lineup around icons from all around the United States as part of an Americana-themed Halloween road trip. The TODAY anchors don't hold back when transforming for Halloween each year, recruiting some seriously impressive makeup artists and costumers, making them nearly unrecognizable once they make their reveals.

Feast your eyes on the TODAY anchors' 2025 Halloween costumes below — and watch some of their showstopping performances from the TODAY Plaza, here.

Savannah Guthrie as The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Presley

Savannah Guthrie hosts the 2025 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

The TODAY team couldn't tackle American icons without addressing Vogue legend Anna Wintour, who famously inspired the Devil Wears Prada character Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie looked like the essence of editorial as she popped out in Street's iconic wig and outfit, performing a chucklesome skit on the plaza.

Jenna Bush Hager as Anna Wintour

Jenna Bush Hager hosts the 2025 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

While Guthrie took on Priestly, Jenna Bush Hager played her muse, Anna Wintour. As two sides of the same coin, Guthrie and Hager shared a hysterical exchange as their characters, waxing poetic about the "groundbreaking" florals for spring.

Craig Melvin as Prince

Craig Melvin hosts the 2025 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Craig Melvin took on Midwest-born soul king Prince for his TODAY Plaza performance, delivering a dynamite cover of “Purple Rain” while wearing authentic heels and donning a slick white electric guitar.

Willie Geist as Wayne Newton

Willie Geist hosts the 2025 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

TODAY's Willie Geist showed up at the Plaza as Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton. Geist performed Newton's “Danke Schoen” alongside Vegas showgirls, looking quite slick in his tuxedo.

Sheinelle Jones as Cowboy Carter Beyoncé

Sheinelle Jones hosts the 2025 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

After the TODAY team explored icons from Texas, Sheinelle Jones appeared as Beyoncé in her historic Cowboy Carter era, performing “Texas Hold ‘Em” at the Plaza with a crew of backup dancers.

Carson Daly as Rocky Balboa

Carson Daly hosts the 2025 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

TODAY anchor and The Voice host Carson Daly took on the role of Rocky Balboa from the 1976 Oscar-winning film, donning a retro tracksuit and bringing grit to the Plaza.

Al Roker as Clubber Lang

Al Roker hosts the 2025 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Joining Daly was Al Roker as Rocky's formidable opponent, Clubber Lang (Mr. T), who took on the boxer at various points during the smash franchise. Roker showed up at the Plaza alongside Daly to talk smack.

Dylan Dreyer as Frankie Valli of the Four Seasons

Dylan Dreyer hosts the 2025 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer totally transformed to become Frankie Valli, performing an incredible routine of the beloved Four Seasons track “Walk Like A Man."

Laura Jarrett as Saved by the Bell icon Lisa Turtle

Laura Jarrett hosts the 2025 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

As an homage to the iconic '90s, TODAY's Laura Jarrett went back to the past to become Saved by the Bell fan favorite Lisa Turtle, wearing a neon scrunchie and holding a brick phone while catching up with SBTB alum Mario Lopez.

Peter Alexander as Jimmy Buffett

Peter Alexander hosts the 2025 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

The Plaza was pumping after TODAY's Peter Alexander turned into Jimmy Buffett for a rousing performance of "Margaritaville." Alexander had the entire crowd grooving with his jaw-dropping transformation.

