Toby Keith's Wife Gives Poignant Speech About His Passing: "There Will Never Be..."

Time stood still for Toby Keith fans everywhere when his wife, Tricia Lucus, gave an unforgettable speech at the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024.

How to Watch Watch Toby Keith: American Icon on Peacock.

On October 20, 2024, Keith was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. (He received the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion, which is presented to artists upon induction.) Lucus spoke while accepting the honor on his behalf — and her 16-minute speech was beautiful.

"There will never be another Toby Keith," Lucus simply stated.

Keith passed away on February 5, 2024 after a prolonged battle with stomach cancer.

RELATED: All About Toby Keith's Children, Wife, and Family

Lucus' speech was filled with memories and moments that cemented Keith's status as one of the most influential artists in country music history, and a person whose character — not his music — defined him.

"People walk up to me randomly ... and shake my hand and say 'You're Toby's wife, aren't you?' I say, 'Yes, I am.' They say, 'I miss him every day,' and I say, 'Me too' and we're both crying," Lucus said in her speech.

Watch Toby Keith's wife give his Hall of Fame speech here.

In one especially emotional moment during her speech, Lucus said, "[Keith] was a wonderful husband, father, a son, grandfather or pop-pop to our grandkids. Brother, friend, singer, producer, businessman — he was masterful at everything he did. His music, his generosity, and his humanity will outlive not only us, but our children and their children."

RELATED: Blake Shelton Shared a Heartfelt Tribute to Late Country Star Toby Keith

By Lucus' own admission, Keith's Country Music Hall of Fame induction was the first time she'd ever given a speech. It's safe to say her words will resonate for a long time.

Toby Keith was honored in the NBC special Toby Keith: American Icon

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus arrive to the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

On August 27, NBC re-aired Toby Keith: American Icon, a special TV event paying tribute to the late musician. It originally aired on August 28, 2024 — but fans can still watch the special on demand right now on Peacock.

Toby Keith: American Icon is a two-hour tribute to Keith, courtesy of some of the biggest country stars today. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson all performed in honor of the "Beer for My Horses" singer as fans were taken on a journey throughout the star's career.