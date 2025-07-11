The pop star's always had SWAG on the Studio 8H stage.

Tina Fey & Justin Bieber's "Baby Lady" SNL Rap & More of His Best Moments on the Show

Bieber Fever can be hard to avoid.

That was certainly true in 2010, when Tina Fey hosted Saturday Night Live with then-15-year-old Musical Guest Justin Bieber. In "Lonely Teacher," Fey plays a high school teacher named Miss Delancey, who's a little different than like Ms. Norbury in Mean Girls. Sick of her students' ungrateful disrespect and bad behavior, she's about to lose hope when a student named Jason Deeps (Bieber) raises her spirits.

"I bet these tests were a pain to grade," Jason Deeps smoothly tells Miss Delancey. "Hope you didn't lose your whole evening," he adds. "Oh well, back to learning."

Miss Delancey gets lost in her daydreams as she thinks about how Jason is her favorite student, and maybe her favorite person ever. And maybe he could sing to her?

Justin Biebers' Jason Deeps charmed Tina Fey in SNL's "Lonely Teacher"

"The bling in your mouth but it's just old fillings / Dry skin on your hands and your heels so cracked / That Boniva you take with the wind you're swilling / the pillow in your bed for your jacked-up back," Bieber's character croons to Miss Delaney in her daydream, telling her, "you've got the motherlode."

Tina Fey and Justin Bieber appear on Saturday Night Live Season 35 Episode 18. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

To be clear, Miss Delancey knows this is wildly inappropriate. But how can anyone resist a swoop-haired Justin Bieber offering a ride on his skateboard and cake by the lake? Could she really say no to shopping for chunky jewelry at Chico's, or buying a panini and some Spanx to make her teeny?

As the musical daydream continues, the teacher is embarrassed to realize she's singing out loud, and alarming every student in the room.

"He's like a dreamy Christmas elf!...I don't know whether I want to marry him or put him in a stroller and push him around the mall," Miss Delaney muses to herself. "Why can't it be both?"

Cue the sketch's main event: Bieber, sitting in a baby buggy, rapping and singing about how Tina Fey's character is his "Baby Lady," and now "It's time to roll, let's go to the park."

Watch "Lonely Teacher" from Season 35, Episode 18 above.

Justin Bieber has been on SNL six times Bieber has appeared on Saturday Night Live in various forms six times over the years, though he only hosted once. He was both Host and Musical Guest on February 9, 2013, and performed as Musical Guest in 2010 and twice in 2020. He also made cameos in 2011 and 2012, meaning there's no shortage of great Bieber moments to revisit when you need a break from repeat listens of his surprise new album, Swag.

He poked fun at his personal controversies in "The Miley Cyrus Show: Fanclub"

Justin Bieber played a nerdy fan of Miley's (Vanessa Bayer) in a sketch that poked fun at that up-and-down time in both artists' careers. The real Miley Cyrus herself impersonated Bieber in another installment of the sketch!

The Miley Cyrus Show: Fan Club

Bieber played an intriguing new character in "The Californians: Runaway"

The Californians: Runaway

The "Sorry" singer put on his best San Fernando Valley accent to play a young runaway who, naturally, has a soapy secret. Bieber did some excellent mirror work in this sketch.

"Principal Frye: Valentine's Day Dance"

Principal Frye: Valentine's Day

Bryce and Mary (Bieber and Nasim Pedrad) just want to have some good, clean fun: "Don't do that thang 'till you get that raAaAng."

Justin Bieber joined The Lonely Island's 100th Short

Serving as a stand-in for an absent Akiva Schaffer, Justin Bieber helped Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone present this star-studded whirlwind look back at some of their biggest Digital Shorts — but they failed to fill Bieber in on *how* they were planning to mark the occasion.

SNL Digital Short: 100th Digital Short

