Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Parodied Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Video as SNL's "Dope Squad"

The comedy duo revealed how many people it takes to juggle their busy lives in this pretape from their 2015 episode.

They say it takes a village, but it might be more accurate to say it takes a "dope squad."

When Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted Saturday Night Live on December 19, 2015, they put their own spin on Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, which had premiered in May of that same year. The original video featured a post-apocalyptic Swift gathering up her "squad," including stars like Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Jessica Alba, Gigi Hadid, Ellen Pompeo, Cindy Crawford, and even Law & Order: SVU legend Mariska Hargitay. But Fey and Poehler's version was a lot more realistic for a couple of working moms who've entered middle age.

"Tina & Amy's Dope Squad" starts as a press interview for their film Sisters. Tricia Hogan (Aidy Bryant), a correspondent from Pop News Daily After Show Podcast .JPEG asks the classic question, "How do you juggle it all?"

Fey and Poehler explain that they have a lot of help, but not from "models and starlets."

SNL's parody of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" video co-starred Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's gynecologist

In their post-apocalyptic squad, Powderkeg (Fey) and Shortfuse (Poehler) are joined by Amy's nanny, Tina's nanny, Amy's other nanny, a diner waitress who always knows Amy's order, Tina's mammogram technician, the guy who returned Amy's wallet, the real life gynecologist they both share. Also a part of the squad: Gayle King, Robert Downey Sr., and Amy Schumer.

Watch "Tina & Amy's Dope Squad" from Season 41, Episode 9 below, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Bryant's character Tricia joins in by the end, offering a rap explaining that the squad is really "a healthy mix of friends and assistants."

SNL's "Tina & Amy's Dope Squad" lyrics

We've got a deep dope squad

It takes a village, y'all

We got the best ladies

We've been told that we roll deep, hey

The woman at the diner

Who always knows my order

My mammogram technician

Dude who returned my wallet intact

Here's our gynecologist

Our real life gynecologist

We share a gynecologist

She's a huge part of our squad

A queen ain't a queen just for sitting on a throne

She need a whole damn crew

She can't do it alone

It's a healthy mix of friends and assistants

Offering support and taking care of business

Can't be M.I.A. from the P.T.A.

'Cause you're picking up leche from Trader Jose's

Slicin' to-do lists like a samurai

All the while dealing with a UTI

We hanging with Gayle King

Robert Downey Sr.

You've heard of Amy Schumer

I did her show so she owes me one...FAVOR

We've got a deep, dope squad

It takes a village y'all

We got the best ladies

We've been told that we roll deep, hey

Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, and Aidy Bryant during the "Tina & Amy's Dope Squad" sketch during SNL Season 41 Episode 1692, on December 19, 2015. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been part of each other's squad since the early 1990s

Fey and Poehler share a lot more than a doctor. The stars met in 1993 at Chicago's ImprovOlympic and became fast friends. When Poehler joined SNL in 2001, Fey was already a writer and was thrilled. "I was so happy,” she wrote in her 2011 book Bossypants. “Weirdly, I remember thinking, ‘My friend is here! My friend is here!’”

Fey and Poehler worked together on SNL from 2001 to 2006, and anchored "Weekend Update" together from 2004 to 2006. They co-hosted the 2015 Christmas show and went on tour together in 2023. And in 2025, Fey was the first guest on Poehler's podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, proving that squad is still going strong.