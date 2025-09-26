Timothy Olyphant Pulled a Joke Swap on Seth Meyers Before His Interview Even Began

The Alien: Earth star wreaked havoc on the talk show and made Meyers refer to him as his best friend.

When Alien Earth star Timothy Olyphant appeared on Late Night on Thursday, he turned the tables on his so-called "best friend" Seth Meyers, with some help from Wally the cue card guy.

In a bit that may remind you of Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che or John Mulaney and Bill Hader, Olyphant provided some new, extremely flattering lines for Meyers to read on air.

"My first guest tonight is ... America's most beloved and talented actor," Meyers began, before being interrupted by Olyphant just off stage.

"Just a heads up: The intro? I wrote some of it," he stage-whispered, and Meyers continued: "As well as my very best friend."

"You know him from Justified, Deadwood, and Alien: Earth, but most importantly, you know him as Agent Geneva from the 2016 Oliver Stone film Snowden," Meyers read reluctantly, introducing the brief clip Olyphant had brought to make his point.

"Man, I still get chills every time," the Host dutifully kept reading with a deadpan tone. "Get it together, Meyers. You have a show to do," Meyers sighed. "Please welcome Timothy, 'The Golden Child', Olyphant."

Timothy Olyphant wants to go day drinking with Seth Meyers

It would be one thing if Meyers had simply read that intro uninterrupted, but Olyphant was just off stage (and occasionally strolled on stage) throughout before his interview kicked off. He brought his drink to his seat ahead of time, because he thought if he "walked out with it, it would be in poor taste."

Olyphant also joked that he "wanted to be on Day Drinking," but was told he "could audition." Who's in?

The cue cards were also interrupted by "some drawings" ostensibly inspired by Alien Earth, which Wally proudly showed off, featuring people (and a cow) being abducted by aliens.

Timothy Olyphant during Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 13 Episode 4. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Timothy Olyphant wreaked havoc on Late Night in an 18-minute interview

Throughout his lengthy chat with Meyers, Olyphant drank, giggled, and. barely answered a single question, much to Meyers' delight. If this is all sounding very familiar, it's because the actor was a guest on Late Night just a couple of months ago. He appeared on July 17 to promote the first episode of Alien: Earth, and it is somewhat rare for guests to return so soon. Maybe they are best friends.

"It hasn't been that long since you've been here," Meyers pointed out. "You came for the premiere of this show that just wrapped up."

"I thought it was a little quick, the turnaround," Olyphant admitted.

"I'm sorry, did we reach out to you, or did you just show up?" Meyers asked.

"They said, 'Would you like to go back on?' I said it felt a little quick, why don't we do it in, like, don't I have something coming out like early next year?" Olyphant explained, quipping, "they said, 'We're not sure if he'll still be here.'"

From there, conversation jumped from the cost of a scoop of ice cream in Nantucket to a museum about whales to the definition of "IP." Olyphant described the pain of bleaching your eyebrows for the role of the synthetic Kirsh on Alien Earth, and shared his technique for method acting that involves playing a character who is an actor playing a character. The actor ended with a long riff about how every guest should have a mug with their name on it.

"I'm not gonna lie, this is my favorite when you're here," Meyers said, likely speaking for many. "And I hope it's another two months and you're back."