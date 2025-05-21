Tim Robinson & Jennifer Lawrence's Love Letters Escalated Quickly in This SNL Sketch

Times may change but bad boyfriends are classic, as Civil War-era Jennifer Lawrence discovered in this Saturday Night Live sketch from her 2013 episode.

In SNL's "Love Letters" sketch, the No Hard Feelings star played a young woman named Madeline, trying to keep her relationship alive while her fiancé was fighting in the Civil War. The letters she sends are poetic, romantic, and normal. But her lover Greg was played by Season 38 cast member Tim Robinson, who doesn't tend to play poetic, romantic, normal guys. Well, some might argue that Greg is a very "normal" guy, but either way, he doesn't send the kind of missives Madeline is hoping for. Clearly, sexting has always been tricky.

"My dearest Gregory, I long for your touch, your tender embrace, and I pray for the good Lord to end this cursed war and return you safely to my arms. Your love, Madeline," Lawrence's character wrote.

"Dear Madeline: Hey, what's up? I miss your body so much, oh my god you're so hot. What else can I tell you? Oh, we took a picture of our unit yesterday with a real camera and everything. We had to stay still for like five minutes. I had my b--- out the entire time. General said I ruined the picture, but whatever, he hates me," Greg wrote back, ending his message with a request for a nude.

Madeline is definitely not into sending Greg a visual, and the letters become increasingly frustrated from there. Apparently Greg told a lot of people that one was coming, so he looked like "a real horse's ass" when the pic didn't arrive. Madeline responded by dumping him and moving on, which he learned as he was dying of being shot ("...for treason").

Thankfully, there's one unexpected person who mourns Greg's death: Abraham Lincoln (Bill Hader). Watch "Love Letters" from Season 38, Episode 11 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

"Love Letters" evolved into recurring SNL sketch "The War in Words"

In Season 44, Claire Foy and Mikey Day switched things up. Day played a soldier named James who wrote his wife Margaret beautiful prose describing the horrors of war. She wrote back with, "Sounds dreadful, love Margaret." In few words, she teased that she was being put on trial for some mysterious crime, invited a man named Henry into their home, and was joining the German army.

Jennifer Lawrence appears on Saturday Night Live Episode 1631. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Day played a soldier once again in Season 45, writing to his wife Lydia (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), another woman with nothing good to say in return. When William tells her he misses the dog, she writes, "I miss our dog too," and when he suggested she take a weekend away, she sent him footage of herself outside her hotel, hanging out with Adolf Hitler. She also casually told him both his parents had died, and sent their son to the war zone along with her letter.

In a Season 46 installment, Day's wife (Host Carey Mulligan) didn't comprehend how to write him a full letter. She kept attempting to tell knock-knock jokes via letter exchange, and when he asked for something naughty, she sent him cocaine.

When was Tim Robinson on SNL? Paul Rudd's Friendship co-star was a Featured Player in Season 38 from 2012-2013, and an SNL writer from 2013-2016.

Kevin Hart and Tim Robinson during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 35, Episode 15. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

While Robinson's time onscreen was brief, it was at SNL that he met fellow writer Zach Kanin. Together, Robinson and Kanin went on to be creators and writers of the cult-hit series Detroiters, and the Emmy-winning sketch series I Think You Should Leave — which, in another SNL connection, was produced by The Lonely Island.

And since SNL's "Love Letters," not a single one of Robinson's characters has ever learned how to properly communicate with a woman.

