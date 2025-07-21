Faith Hill Answered Tim McGraw's Marriage Proposal in Lipstick: "I'm Gonna Be..."

The country superstar couple has been married since 1996, and their romantic proposal story is film-worthy.

Tim McGraw proposed to Faith Hill in a way that could've been written in a country song.

The couple has been married for 28 years, but once upon a time they were just a couple of kids on tour together. Hill opened for McGraw on his 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour, and as they worked together, they fell in love. Over the course of their long marriage, the two country superstars have collaborated with each other on music, a family, and eevn a TV show, Yellowstone prequel 1883.

The new chapter of their life together as husband and wife began in a "middle of nowhere" trailer on tour. In a 2022 interview on The Tonight Show, McGraw shared the sweet, film-worthy story of how he proposed to Hill in June of 1996.

Faith Hill accepted Tim McGraw's on-the-road proposal in a flirty way — and he's held onto a memento

"I wanna say it was Montana. It was somewhere in the middle of nowhere," McGraw told Fallon. "We had this big festival, and we had been touring together for a little while. Apropos for a country music concert, we had trailer houses [as] our dressing rooms. We were doing this big festival, and we were in this trailer house, and I had my mirror [from] my road case and everything set up."

Hill had a hilarious reply when McGraw told her he was planning to propose that night.

"I said, 'Look,' — this was right before I went onstage — I said, 'You know, I want you to be my wife,'" he continued. "She goes, 'Well, you've asked me that several times.'"

"I go, 'This time I'm serious'," he continued. "She goes, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer park?' And I said, 'Yes ma'am, I am. You're from Mississippi, I'm from Louisiana. It seems pretty appropriate.'"

Needless to say, Hill accepted the proposal. And she did it with flair.

"When I came back offstage, she had written in lipstick [on the mirror], 'Yes, I'm gonna be your wife,'" he recalled. "And I still have that mirror."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have three daughters together

McGraw and Hill were married on October 6, 1996, and their oldest daughter Grace was born on May 5, 1997. Their second daughter Maggie was born in August 1998, and Audrey was born in December 2001. All three girls are now in their 20s, and beginning careers of their own. Audrey McGraw is herself a musician who just went on an international tour with Brandi Carlile, and McGraw and Hill were able to attend some of the shows.

When McGraw posted a picture of the two of them in Copenhagen, oldest daughter Grace McGraw commented, "Mother and Father...come together for this joint slay!!!"

McGraw shared what it was like to have grown children on The Tonight Show, and it might have you kicking your feet.

"The other night, we had the fireplace going, we had the doors open. We were having a glass of wine, and Faith said, 'You know, it's like we're the kids and the parents are gone,'" he said. "We're having dance parties, we're having so much fun. I kinda like it."

Of course, the quiet never lasts.

"Then they come home and they stay for like three or four days, and then it turns into a week, and you're like, 'Mmm, yeah, it's time to go,'" he joked.