Tim McGraw Met His Daughter's First Date Covered in Blood and Holding a Knife

Poor Gracie McGraw gave her first date quite the scare, thanks to her famous father.

When Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, they shared a tale that sounds straight out of either a horror movie or a sitcom, depending on your perspective.

"I was on the road working, and they gave me a call and said, 'Gracie's going out on a date. Do you mind if she goes before you meet the guy?'" McGraw remembered. "They said, 'I met him, he's a really nice guy. We've done all our research, he's a really nice guy. We've put our secret service guys on it, they've checked him out, everything's good.'"

McGraw agreed, but on one condition.

"I said, 'Okay, but I'll be home tomorrow. So around noon, I want him to come by the house, just so I can say hi to him and look him in the eye and shake his hand," he said. "So I get home at like two in the morning, and I get up that morning and we're doing a barbecue."

The country star, who evidently dabbles in butchery, got busy in the kitchen — forgetting that he's expecting a special visitor.

"I have a white apron on and a knife, and I"m trimming meat up," McGraw recounted. "So I've got, like, chunks of meat all over this white apron."

"Blood everywhere," added Fallon, which McGraw confirmed, "Blood everywhere."

"The doorbell rings, and I go answer the door, and there's this kid who was dating Gracie standing there, and I've got a knife and a bloody apron on. And it worked out really well!'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are parents to daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey

Gracie McGraw, the oldest of the couple's three daughters, turned 28 in May 2025.

Gracie's sister Audrey McGraw is currently following in her parents' footsteps as a recording artist, and both Tim and Faith were on hand to support her.

"So proud of our baby girl for wrapping up her first international tour with the amazing Brandi Carlile," McGraw wrote. "We were lucky enough to go to some of the shows and she absolutely killed it!"

In one sweet pic, he and Hill were cuddled up in Copenhagen, and Gracie commented, "Mother and Father!!!! Come together for this joint slay!!!"