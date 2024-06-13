Trailer: Those About To Die

Those About to Die Unleashes Lions, Chariot Races & Gladiators in Trailer for Peacock Series

Ben-Hur, Spartacus, and Gladiator were just warm-up acts compared to Roland Emmerich's Those About to Die. Arriving exclusively on Peacock next month, the hotly-anticipated drama series — set against the grand backdrop of Ancient Rome — just debuted its first full trailer, packed with political intrigue, sex, shady dealings, and, of course, unadulterated gladiatorial combat.

Want to see warriors go up against lions? You got it! How about some good ol' chariot races? Yep, that's in there, too! And have you ever seen the Colosseum flooded with water and hungry crocodiles? Yeah, that's what we thought! On each side of the bloody spectacles are the downtrodden plebeians, fronted by the scheming Tenax (Iwan Rheon), and the powerful elite, fronted by the aging Emperor Vespasian (two-time Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins). Is public violence the only way to keep Rome from eating itself alive?

The project hails from creator, writer, and executive producer Robert Rodat, who nabbed an Academy Award nomination for Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan (currently streaming on Peacock). He previously collaborated with Emmerich on The Patriot (2000) and 10,000 BC (2008). Emmerich, of course, is best-known for helming big-budget disaster flicks like Independence Day and 2012.

Watch the Official Full Trailer for Roland Emmerich's Those About to Die

Peacock Reveals New Key Art & Pic for Those About to Die

What Is Those About to Die About? Based on the book of the same name by Daniel Mannix, the show is described by Peacock as an "epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of Ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most... blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties."

Who Stars in Those About to Die?

Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) leads an ensemble cast comprised of Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Sara Martins (Citadel), Tom Hughes (Infinite), Jojo Macari (Morbius), Moe Hashim (Ted Lasso), Johannes Haukur Johannesson (Vikings: Valhalla), Rupert Penry-Jones (The Batman), Gabriella Pession (Crossing Lines), Dimitri Leonidas (Centurion), Emilio Sakraya (One Night Off), David Wurawa (Project 2030), Pepe Barroso (Gran Turismo), Gonçalo Almeida (Monte Clérigo), Eneko Sagardoy (Irati), and Romana Maggiora Vergano (Cabrini).

When Does Those About to Die Premiere?

All 10, hour-long episodes of Those About to Die will premiere on Peacock Thursday, July 18 — just in time for the Paris Olympics. Every event of the Summer Games will stream live on Peacock. Opening Ceremony coverage begins July 26 at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to serving as an executive producer, Emmerich also directed five episodes. Marco Kreuzpaintner helmed the remaining five. Kreuzpaintner, Harald Kloser, Gianni Nunnari, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, and Namit Malhotra also serve as executive producers.

