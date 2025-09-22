This Famous P.D. Guest Star Wanted Real Security While Playing Voight's "Nemesis"

While filming during the earlier years of Chicago P.D., the lines between fact and fiction began to blur for this actor.

The One Chicago Podcast is already off to a hot start, all thanks to inside information delivered by stars like Jason Beghe and longtime producer Brian Luce.

One of the premiere episodes of September 18 kicked off in a big way as Beghe peeled back the curtain on everything from his iconic character, Hank Voight, to the actor's extensive background — and fans were not disappointed. During Beghe's visit to the podcast studio, the host told a story about how guest star Mykelti Williamson (Forrest Gump, 12 Angry Men, Ali) had a specific request while filming. Williamson portrayed Voight's ex-partner Denny Woods, who proved to be a thorn in Voight's side. He appeared in a total of 14 episodes in Seasons 4 and 5.

Host Brian Luce — an ex-producer and former real-life Chicago police officer — brought up a conversation with Williamson that he'll never forget.

"He came up to me, he said, 'Luce, I need security.' I'm like, 'Mike, is there people bothering you on set?'" Luce remembered.

"He goes, 'No, Luce, at the airport, at the hotel, when I get an Uber." I go, 'You're out of your mind, what are you crazy?'" Luce said.

At that point, Luce was stopped in his tracks by what Williamson said to him.

"Because these people all love Voight — they know I'm coming to get them and they think it's real," he recalled the actor telling him.

Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 5 Episode 21. Photo: Parrish Lewis/NBC

Beghe knew why Williamson felt this way.

"Because he was playing the character that was like, my nemesis," Beghe explained with a big smile. The actor went on to give fans genuine insight into the creative process.

"If I'm not changing, then I'm boring," Beghe said about himself as an actor. "I'm always trying to challenge myself. I'm always trying to re-question what I know. I have to get better, I have to evolve, I have to confront myself, I have to be me, which is something that you discover and create. And I think it's the same with a character."

What can fans expect from future episodes of the One Chicago Podcast?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 5 Episode 6. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

The One Chicago Podcast will "take listeners behind the scenes of Universal Television, Wolf Entertainment, and NBC's hit One Chicago brand, featuring candid in-depth conversations with the cast and crew who are integral in bringing the shows to life. The official One Chicago Podcast will reveal exclusive perspectives and share personal stories, highlighting the tight-knit culture that has flourished on set in the Windy City where the shows are filmed."

Fans should expect a laundry list of stars, producers, and showrunners stopping by to give their thoughts on one of the most popular drama franchises on television today. Chigcao Fire's own David Eigenberg (Hermann) also helped launch the podcast with his own premiere episode.

Chi-hards can subscribe to the 28-episode series now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

When does One Chicago come back?

The One Chicago summer hiatus is nearly over, which means new episodes of your favorite shows are right around the corner.

There's only one date fans should mark on their calendar: October 1 — that's when Windy City Wednesdays return! Chicago Fire Season 14, Chicago P.D. Season 13, and Chicago Med Season 11 will all premiere Wednesday, October 1 — only on NBC, with episodes available the next day on Peacock.