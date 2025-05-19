This Chicago P.D. Star Is Too Adorable Holding Hands with Her "Work Husband"

There's no better way for Chicago P.D. fans to kick off the week than by seeing Marina Squerciati (Burgess) and LaRoyce Hawkins (Atwater) in an impromptu bestie photoshoot.

On May 15, One Chicago's official Instagram shared an adorable carousel of the two holding hands, sitting on each other's laps, and generally having an amazing time together in between takes while on the Chicago P.D. set.

The caption? "Work husband 🤭," which hit the nail on the head perfectly. While their characters' respective storylines haven't crossed as much as they did in early seasons of Chicago P.D., the two stars have a bond that is unmatched.

While Squerciati was cheesing in every photo, Hawkins played it cool until he let a few smiles slip.

Real-life friendships blossoming in a franchise like One Chicago are all too common, and it's one of the most satisfying things for fans to see.

The Kim Burgess-Adam Ruzek wedding finally happens on May 21

Speaking of something being worth the wait, diehard One Chicago fans are only hours away from one of the most anticipated moments in the franchise's history: The wedding of Squerciati's Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger's Adam Ruzek!

The couple's nuptials will occur during the Chicago P.D. Season 12 finale on Wednesday, May 21 at 10/9c on NBC. As always, episodes can be streamed the next day on Peacock.

In a January 2025 conversation with TV Line, Flueger revealed that he's looking forward to how the episode will turn out, "corn and cheese" and all.

"I'm touched that they think that it's worth ending the season with it, but I don't know how it's going to go," the star admitted. "I've always been fascinated to see how they do an episode of Chicago P.D. and have a proper wedding with all of the corn and cheese that that deserves."

Fans don't have much longer to wait — "Burzek" is finally tying the knot on Wednesday, May 21.