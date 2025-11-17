The ladies of One Chicago are taking full advantage of the winter hiatus.

These One Chicago Stars Had the Cutest Real Life "Crossover" Ladies Day Out

It was a real-life One Chicago crossover event that had none of the usual explosions or drama found every Wednesday night — just sushi and spa treatments.

In a November 17 Instagram post, Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati shared an adorable Instagram carousel filled with photos of what she had been up to over the weekend: Spending plenty of quality time with some of her favorite people. For Squerciati, it was a relaxing weekend, and the 41-year-old brought her Chicago P.D. co-star Arienne Mandi, Chicago Fire’s Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Taylor Kinney’s wife, Ashley Cruger, along with her.

“Sushi/Spa day for some hard working ladies,” Squerciati said in a caption.

Squerciati is no stranger to spending time with her co-stars when they’re not filming, and unsurprisingly, it always ends up with fantastic photos!

It certainly looked like the crew had a great time. There were plenty of smiling selfies and fun photos found in the carousel, proving once again that there’s no family quite like One Chicago. It’s safe to say that the ladies are taking full advantage of the One Chicago winter hiatus. Luckily, fans don’t have to wait much longer for new episodes of their favorite shows to return.

Beginning January 7, One Chicago Wednesdays will be back with new episodes. They'll return to their regularly scheduled timeslots: Chicago Med at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire at 9/8c and Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.

As always, new One Chicago episodes will be available to stream the day after they air exclusively on Peacock.

Chicago P.D.’s LaRoyce Hawkins says this is his sexiest feature

LaRoyce Hawkins appears in Season 10 Episode 21 of "Chicago P.D.". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

The ladies of One Chicago aren’t the only ones living their best lives in 2025.

For years, Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins hasn’t shied away from his status as a “Hot Cop.” During a November 7 interview with People celebrating his inclusion in their prestigious Sexiest Man Alive portfolio, Hawkins revealed which feature he's been told is his sexiest.

"My bottom lip," Hawkins revealed. "It's hard not to look at."

His sex-symbol status has become so well known, however, that it sometimes leads to encounters with fans that never fail to make the 37-year-old blush.

"Wives pull up on me with their husbands sometimes, and they claim I'm their hall pass," Hawkins hilariously confessed. "Most husbands, they do a good job of being good sports about it."