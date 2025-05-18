AGT Winner is Gifted a New Car | In Partnership with Kia

The Youngest Singers to Ever Make It On America's Got Talent

Every year, the Judges of America's Got Talent are blown away by the big voices coming out of everyday people. But sometimes those voices come in surprisingly small packages! From an 11-year-old winning the very first season of AGT to a 4-year-old becoming a Finalist, these are the youngest singers to ever make it on the show.

Bianca Ryan (11 years old), Season 1

Bianca Ryan was the very first winner of AGT ever, blowing the Judges away with her powerful belt. Since taking home the top prize, she has continued to record and perform music, though she had to take an extended hiatus from singing due to vocal cord surgery.

Caitlyn Taylor Love (11 years old), Season 1

Caitlyn Taylor Love was a Semi-Finalist on the first season of AGT and used the exposure to kickstart her acting career, appearing on a Disney XD sitcom.

Taylor Ware (11 years old), Season 1

While her Season 1 peers impressed the Judges with their big-girl voices, Taylor Ware had her own niche skill: an impressive yodel!

Anna Graceman (11 years old), Season 6

Once upon a time, Anna Graceman was covering Alicia Keys on the piano. Nowadays, you can hear her original songs on reality shows and dramas, including NBC's Found.

Genesis Nava (11 years old), Season 8

The pint-sized singer made quite an impression singing Leann Rimes in her cowgirl boots and hat.

Chloe Channell (11 years old), Season 8

The Florida native was an "All American Girl" then and is a Nashville sweetheart now, still making her way as a recording artist.

Grace Ann Gregorio (11 years old), Season 9

The young opera singer had poise, talent and, befitting her name, grace the moment she hit the AGT stage.

Mara Justine (11 years old), Season 9

In 2014, Mara Justine earned a standing ovation from all four Judges at the AGT table. A decade later, she got 4-Chair Turns on The Voice. Call that the vocal full house!

Arielle Baril (11 years old), Season 10

The tiny opera singer made it to the semifinals after earning Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer.

Madison Taylor Baez (11 years old), Season 17

Since making her AGT debut and winning Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer, Maddie Baez has continued performing for massive crowds at various events.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Eduardo Antonio Treviño (11 years old), Season 18

The Mariachi singer typically performs in Spanish and accompanies himself on the guitar.

D'Corey Johnson (11 years old), Season 18

Also known as "DC," the Semi-Finalist credits his continued success to AGT!

Jessica Sanchez (10 years old), Season 1

The California native has continued competing and performing, and boasts over a quarter-million followers on Instagram.

Jackie Evancho (10 years old), Season 5

The breakout star's incredible voice immediately captivated the Judges and the audience, and her first release from Columbia Records, O Holy Night, went platinum.

RELATED: Where Is America's Got Talent Singing Sensation Jackie Evancho Now?

Sebastien "El Charro de Oro" Delacruz (10 years old), Season 7

The youngster may not have led his Mariachi band to an AGT win, but he's still singing, and is now a dad to his own little boy!

Anna Christine (10 years old), Season 8

Anna Christine showed great maturity in her rendition of "The House of the Rising Sun" that got her straight to the Quarterfinals.

Emanne Beasha (10 years old), Season 14

The Classical singer was a Finalist in 2019 and regularly brought the audience to tears with her soaring vocal ability.

Lotus Cole (10 years old), Season 14

Memorable thanks to her cool look and ukulele, Lotus Cole didn't get much screen time on her AGT season, but covers pop songs regularly both online and performing in public.

Roberta Battaglia (10 years old), Season 15

Roberta Battaglia placed fourth on AGT and continues to pursue performing in her hometown of Toronto.

RELATED: 10-Year-Old Roberta Battaglia Singing Lady Gaga's “Shallow” on AGT Will Give You Chills

Roberta Battaglia's performance receives a gold buzzer; America's Got Talent, Season 15 Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Peter Rosalita (10 years old), Season 16

The young star is from the United Arab Emirates, and sang the difficult "All By Myself" for his AGT audition.

David Militello (9 years old), Season 3

Despite not talking for the first three years of his life due to autism, David Militello found a passion for singing and acting.

Celine Tam (9 years old), Season 12

Celine Tam's performance of "My Heart Will Go On" is downright mesmerizing.

Victory Brinker (9 years old), Season 16

Victory Brinker is still singing and currently holds the Guinness World Record for youngest opera singer.

RELATED: 9-Year-Old Victory Brinker Masterfully Singing Opera in French Is Gobsmacking

Harper (9 years old), Season 17

The young punk singer got a record deal and is still a working musician!

Journeyy (9), Season 19

His original song "Paradise" earned a standing ovation.

Journeyy on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 13. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Pranysqa Mishra (9 years old), Season 19

The Golden Buzzer winner made it all the way to the Semifinals. These days, Pranysqa Mishra is still singing, recently performing the National Anthem at an NHL game.

RELATED: 10-Year-Old Pranysqa Mishra "Wrecking Ball" Vocals Bring the House Down (WATCH)

Angelica Hale (9 years old), Season 12

Now a teenager, Angelica Hale just made her Broadway debut as Trisha in Boop! The Musical.

Eleisha Miller (8 years old), Season 4

These days, Eleisha Miller is a teacher at San Jacinto Christian Academy.

Ciana Pelekai (8 years old), Season 4

Ciana Pelekai continued to grow her skills, and even spent time on Team Legend on The Voice!

Sadie (8 years old), Season 6

After being eliminated early on in her AGT journey, Sadie has continued making music.

Sage Ryan (7 years old), Season 2

After auditioning with his grandfather, Sage Ryan pursued a career as an actor.

Issac Brown (6 years old), Season 7

Issac Brown landed a role on Disney's Raven's Home and continues to record rap and hip-hop music.

Izzy (9 years old) & Aaralyn (6 years old), Season 8

The sisters have a heavy metal band called Murp.

Zoë Erianna Cui (6 years old), Season 18

Now eight, Zoë Erianna Cui continues to sing and play the piano.

Zoe Erianna performs during Season 18 Episode 2 of 'America's Got Talent'. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Heavenly Joy Jerkins (5 years old), Season 10

The adorable Heavenly has graduated from kid act to young musician who focuses primarily on worship songs.

Sophie Fatu (5 years old), Season 13

In addition to singing, Sophie Fatu is a SAG-AFTRA actress...and she's training for the circus!

Kaitlyn Maher (4 years old), Season 3

The youngest Finalist in AGT history, Kaitlyn Maher went on to star in several Santa Paws and Pup Star movies.