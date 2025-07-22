Here's the Youngest-Ever Recipient of a Golden Buzzer (AGT TRIVIA CHEAT SHEET)

You don't need to be in your Golden years to earn a Golden Buzzer.

On America's Got Talent, the only thing that matters is talent itself, and that was proven by the youngest ever Golden Buzzer recipient: An elementary school student with a big voice and big dreams. Do you remember this Latrobe, Pennsylvania native?

None other than opera singer Victory Brinker holds the record for youngest Golden Buzzer winner. She was 9 years old when she delivered the breathtaking performance that made every Judge's jaw drop to the floor. “When I’m singing, it makes me feel happy, happy, and happy,” Brinker told the cameras ahead of her audition on Season 16. Her mother added, “Victory sings morning, noon, and night."

When she took the stage in her sparkly skirt and shoes, Simon Cowell asked if she was excited, to which Brinker answered that she was "ex-nervous," a combination of excited and nervous. After her sweet introduction, Brinker sang the classic opera song “Juliet’s Waltz” in French. Within seconds of her performance, every Judge’s eyes widened, gobsmacked by what they were hearing.

All About 9-year-old Victory Brinker’s Golden Buzzer

When Brinker finished her performance, it was obvious that she'd won over the crowd and the Judges, who were full of praise. “I was not expecting that and you’re angelic and I loved it. I loved it,” Howie Mandel told Brinker. “I loved it, too,” Heidi Klum added. “You have a beautiful voice. It was incredible. You are incredible.”

“I agree. You are a star,” Sofia Vergara said. “I think you have a powerful voice. That was amazing, I really loved it.” But in addition to setting a record for her youth, Brinker was about to become another first in AGT history: The first Group Golden Buzzer on the show, as Cowell gathered the Judges and Host Terry Crews together to collectively send Brinker through to the Live Shows.

“Look, Victory, as I said, you know, turning up in terms of your career is really important. However, we’re not going to give you a yes today...We’re gonna do something else we’ve never, ever, ever done on the show before. We’re all going to give you something special,” he said as they all put their hands in to press the button together.

"I didn’t know what was gonna happen. I got very scared. I thought they were all gonna hit their red buzzers at the same time. My heart raced!" Brinker recalled later of the surprising moment.

What Victory Brinker is doing today

Brinker continues to perform music whenever she can, recently starring in her first opera and practicing a technique she calls "crossover" in which she "opera-fies" pop songs. "I just wanna sing all over the world…I just love music," she revealed during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in early 2025.

In March she sang at Carnegie Hall with renowned opera vocalist Angel Blue. She has released one EP, The Wonder of Christmas.