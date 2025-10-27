The Voice's TV Schedule: When The Voice Comes on in October & November 2025

Here's everything you need to know about The Voice's air schedule in October and November.

We're halfway through The Voice Season 28, and the competition is heating up. The Blind Auditions featured some of the show's most talented singers yet. And in the Battle rounds, Artists paired themselves up, which was a first in show history. Now, we're moving on to the Knockouts, where each Coach has a new button on their chairs called the Mic Drop, which they can press for one exceptional Artist on their team. Those four Artists will then compete for America's vote, and whoever is crowned the Mic Drop winner will get to perform at the 2026 Rose Parade.

All that to say: You won't want to miss a second of the action. The Voice's air schedule is changing slightly over the next few weeks. Below, read everything you need to know about the episodes airing in October and November 2025.

The Voice's TV schedule: October and November 2025

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The Voice Season 28 continues with a new episode Monday, October 27 at 8/7c. This episode will see the end of the Battles and the start of the Knockouts. Then, starting Monday, November 3, Voice episodes will begin at 9/8c on NBC and only run for one hour, not two. The Knockout episodes will air every Monday in November at 9/8c, ending on November 24. The Playoffs will air Monday, December 1 and Monday, December 8 at 9/8c on NBC. After that, it's time for the two-night Live Finale, which will happen December 15 and 16. More details on the Live Finale are coming soon.

At this point, The Voice winner could be on any team. Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé all have strong Artists competing. The Coaches themselves are hungry for victory, too. It would be Snoop Dogg's first-ever Voice win, McEntire's second, and Horan and Bublé's third.

Even still, the Coaches know it's all about the Artists at the end of the day.

"This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," Bublé told NBC Insider about coachingThe Voice. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”