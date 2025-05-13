The Voice Top 5 Artists, Instant Save Results (May 13, 2025): Finale Lineup UPDATED

From Replays to Saves to Steals to 4-Chair Turns...all the way to this: the Top 5 Artists for The Voice Season 27. After several weeks of musical competition, we finally found out which lucky five singers made it to the Live Finale, which kicks off Monday, May 19 at 8/7c on NBC (results air Tuesday, May 20 at 9/8c).

On Monday, May 12, the Top 12 Artists sang their hearts out for America's vote. Now, voting is closed, the results are tallied, and we learned who fans deemed the best of the best. Which five Artists are advancing to The Voice Season 27 Finale?

The Voice Top 5, Instant Save results: Who is advancing to the Live Finale?

Four of the Top 5 Artists were revealed at the beginning of the episode: Renzo (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam), Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé), and Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea).

The Top 5 was rounded out by Adam David (Team Bublé), who won the Instant Save!

The reigning champion Coach is none other than Michael Bublé, who won his very first season in a red chair. And the experience taught him a very important lesson. “Always to be empathetic,” the singer told NBC Insider. “Be empathetic and warm and to always realize that [the Artists are] a mirror image of you and where you’ve been and where you’ve come [from].”

He also shared some insight that should comfort anyone whose favorite Artist didn't make the Top 5: There are no losers on The Voice. "My favorite part about it," he said, "was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on."

Any amount of time on the show, he said, gives a singer a boost. "Their socials have grown. I didn’t realize at the time because I had thought of this as an end-goal thing," Bublé reflected. He said that his Artists' lives "changed already" by the time he let them go "just from being on this massive television program that has seven to 11 million people watching all over the planet."

In fact, Bublé says that there's simply no downside to being a Voice Artist or Coach. "There was literally not one negative part," he added. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us. We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

