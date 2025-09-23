Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Voice Tickets: How to Get Tickets to a Taping of The Voice

Ever wanted to see how The Voice puts an episode together? The in-studio audience is made up of everyday fans who travel from far and wide to Universal City, California to see their favorite Coaches compete for the best singers, and signing up for tickets couldn't be easier!

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Tapings are free to attend, but space is limited, so if you don't make it the first time you try to nab a spot, keep trying.

Here's the deal on getting tickets to The Voice:

Sign up for audience tickets for The Voice online

Tickets for tapings of The Voice are distributed through a site called 1iota. Check this site regularly to see what dates become available.

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

To register, you first need to create an account on the site. You'll then confirm whether you're asking for one or two tickets and provide a brief description of what you love about The Voice. You must be 18 or older to attend a taping.

Sounds like it'll be one heck of an experience! And in the meantime, there's a whole season of The Voice to enjoy on TV. Season 28 kicks off Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

Why Coach Michael Bublé loves The Voice

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26, Episode 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Now in his third season as a Coach, Grammy winner Michael Bublé couldn't be enjoying himself more. In a May 2025 interview with Extra, the Canadian singer confessed, "I found a little bit of a home, and I love it here, I really do. I like the people, I like working with the Artists, it's awesome."

RELATED: Where to Stream The Voice (2025): How to Watch The Voice Season 28 New Episodes

RELATED: The Voice's Big Red Chairs Have a Secret Feature That Will Blow Your Mind

"I'm so built for this — I genuinely love working with these Artists so much," he added. "I just love getting to impart my love, my passion, the knowledge I have, and honestly, to be their partner. I'm not their Coach. At some point, they're teaching me as much as I'll ever teach them. It's just the joy of walking with them on this journey." He's joined in Season 28 by Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC, and episodes are available the next day on Peacock.