The Voice Semi-Finals Results, May 13, 2025: Who Advanced (LIVE UPDATES)
Find out which lucky five Artists are going to the Live Finale on The Voice Season 27.
The Voice Season 27 Top 12 Artists sang their hearts out during the Semi-Finals on Monday, May 12. And we just found out who America voted into the Live Finale — and who's going home.
It's taken a minute to get to this point. We've gone through several rounds of musical challenges this season, from the Blind Auditions to the Playoffs, that have shown just how talented these Artists are. Along the way they've received help from our superstar Coaches (Michael Bublé, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine). But now, everything is in America's hands. After tonight's vote, the Top 12 Artists were whittled down to just five. Those five will compete in the star-studded Voice Season 27 Finale, which kicks off Monday, May 19 at 8/7c on NBC.
The Voice Season 27 Semi-Finals results: Who is advancing to the Live Finale?
RELATED: The Voice Season 28 Coaches Have Been Revealed—See the Lineup
Read, below, a full recap of what happened during the Semi-Finals results episode, including who made the Top 5.
Whatever happens during the Finale, our Artists are already in great positions from just appearing on The Voice. As Coach Bublé told NBC Insider, "When I had to let people go for the first time [during Blind Auditions], I was upset about it. Until I realized that [the Artists'] lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on...just from being on this massive television program that has seven to 11 million people watching all over the planet."
Because of the attention a show like The Voice shines on new Artists, Bublé said, "Their socials have grown. I didn’t realize at the time because I had thought of this as an end-goal thing."
Adam David (Team Bublé) wins the Instant Save!
And just like that, we have our Top 5! See you next week for The Voice Season 27 Finale!
Bryson Battle performs "Talking to the Moon" by Bruno Mars for his Instant Save performance.
Battle's Coach, John Legend, was incredibly proud of him. "You continue to be the epitome of what this show is all about," Legend said.
Iris Herrera performs "Rocketman" by Elton John for her Instant Save.
"You're such an Artist! You're such an individual," Coach Ballerini told Herrera. "...That was amazing. You showed up and you showed out!"
Adam David sings "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims for his Instant Save performance.
"No matter what happens here, I'm so proud of you," David's Coach Michael Bublé told him. "I love you, dude. Way to go!"
Olivia Kuper Harris sings "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves for her Instant Save performance.
She looked gorgeous in a strapless green dress, black gloves, and her red hair in a chic ponytail.
"It was beautiful," her Coach, John Legend, said about the performance. "It's beautiful every time...Your voice is absolutely exquisite."
The four Artists who will compete for the Instant Save are revealed.
These Artists had the highest number of votes following the Top 4 who already advanced to the Finale.
Adam David (Team Bublé), Olivia Kuper Harris (Team Legend), Iris Herrera (Team Kelsea), and Bryson Battle (Team Legend) will all sing one last time to compete for the Instant Save.
Kelsea Ballerini performs her song "Baggage."
The track is Ballerini's second single off her 2024 album Patterns.
Four of the Top 5 Artists are revealed.
Host Carson Daly revealed that Renzo (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam), Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé), and Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea) are in the Top 5.
The fifth spot will be determined by the Instant Save.
John Legend kicks off the Semi-Finals results episode with a performance.
He performed "So High," a song from his debut album, Get Lifted, which turned 20 in December.
The Voice recaps the Semi-Finals performances from Monday, May 12.
Kicking off at 8/7c, the first hour of The Voice on Tuesday, May 13 was dedicated to replaying the Semi-Finals performances. Who from the Top 12 was your favorite?