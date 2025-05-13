The Voice Semi-Finals Results, May 13, 2025: Who Advanced (LIVE UPDATES)

Bublé and Adam Can't Stop Goofing Off And More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

Bublé and Adam Can't Stop Goofing Off And More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

Find out which lucky five Artists are going to the Live Finale on The Voice Season 27.

The Voice Season 27 Top 12 Artists sang their hearts out during the Semi-Finals on Monday, May 12. And we just found out who America voted into the Live Finale — and who's going home.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It's taken a minute to get to this point. We've gone through several rounds of musical challenges this season, from the Blind Auditions to the Playoffs, that have shown just how talented these Artists are. Along the way they've received help from our superstar Coaches (Michael Bublé, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine). But now, everything is in America's hands. After tonight's vote, the Top 12 Artists were whittled down to just five. Those five will compete in the star-studded Voice Season 27 Finale, which kicks off Monday, May 19 at 8/7c on NBC.

The Voice Season 27 Semi-Finals results: Who is advancing to the Live Finale?

John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

RELATED: The Voice Season 28 Coaches Have Been Revealed—See the Lineup

Read, below, a full recap of what happened during the Semi-Finals results episode, including who made the Top 5.

Whatever happens during the Finale, our Artists are already in great positions from just appearing on The Voice. As Coach Bublé told NBC Insider, "When I had to let people go for the first time [during Blind Auditions], I was upset about it. Until I realized that [the Artists'] lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on...just from being on this massive television program that has seven to 11 million people watching all over the planet."

Because of the attention a show like The Voice shines on new Artists, Bublé said, "Their socials have grown. I didn’t realize at the time because I had thought of this as an end-goal thing."