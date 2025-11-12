The Voice Season 29 Reveals Premiere Date & Historic Plans for Its First Week

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will be duking it out for the winning title of The Voice: Battle of Champions.

The Voice is shaking things up for Season 29! Named The Voice: Battle of Champions, the new season of NBC's long-running singing competition will premiere with an updated format, three all-star Coaches in the iconic red chairs, and a totally new schedule for the first week of episodes.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Voice Season 29 is bringing together three all-star winning Coaches for one epic showdown. The Voice alums Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will be competing for yet another winning title for their teams.

RELATED: Why Adam Levine Says His First Seasons on The Voice Were “Out of Control”

Levine, who's one of the OG Coaches of The Voice, has three wins to his name, while Clarkson has four. As for Legend, he's won The Voice once during his debut season as a Coach, a gig he learns from and is inspired by, as he shared in a 2024 interview with NBC Insider.

''I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent and it’s really inspiring, truthfully," Legend said. "I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching. I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, and it’s very renewing because, you know, I’ve been making records for, like, 20 years now, and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me, and I love that experience."

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 14; Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15; John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC; Trae Patton/NBC

With some much expertise, talent, and grit joining forces this time around, this new season of The Voice is set to be a wild ride. Read on for everything you need to know about when The Voice Season 29 premieres on NBC and what's new for the first week of episodes.

When does The Voice Season 29 premiere on NBC? Mark your calendars! The Voice Season 29 will premiere on Monday, February 23 at 9/8c on NBC.

RELATED: The Voice’s New Mic Drop Button Totally Shakes Up the Knockouts (DETAILS)

The Voice Season 29 is rolling out a new episode schedule for the first week

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend appear on The Voice Season 16 Episode 12. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice Season 29 will have a totally different schedule for the first week of episodes. To kick off the new season, The Voice will air three two-hour telecasts, beginning on Monday, February 23 on NBC. See the full schedule below:

Monday, February 23 at 9/8c (two-hour episode)

Wednesday, February 25 at 8/7c (two-hour episode)

Thursday, February 26 at 8/7c (two-hour episode)

Beginning March 2 (and after a March 5 telecast), The Voice Season 29 will air new episodes weekly on Mondays in its normal 9 p.m. ET timeslot, followed by Brilliant Minds at 10/9c. And as always, new episodes of The Voice will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

Until then, you can stay caught up with The Voice Season 28, led by Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé. New episodes air on Mondays at 9/8c on NBC, and stream the next day on Peacock.