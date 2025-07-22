Foreigner Performs a Medley of "I Want to Know What Love Is" and More | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

The Voice Will Have Some Major Format & Rule Changes for Season 29 (DETAILS)

The Voice is shaking things up for Season 29.

The new cycle, dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, arrives spring 2026 and will introduce some exciting format changes to the Emmy-winning singing competition.

The Voice: Battle of Champions will feature three Coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend: all beloved veterans (and past winners) returning to the red chair. For the first time in the show's history, longtime fans will see the Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, and Live Shows revamped to turn up the heat.

Below, read more about the exciting changes ahead of The Voice: Battle of Champions.

The Voice Season 29 (Battle of Champions) format and rule changes, explained

The Voice set Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Season 29 introduces a high-stakes, three-Coach face-off where strategy, risk, and legacy collide. Each of the competition's four rounds will deliver a first-ever element, so there's something to love for fans old and new.

The Triple Turn Competition in the Blind Auditions

Our three Coaches will compete against each other in a Triple Turn Competition, in which they'll attempt to score the most 3-Chair Turns, with the winner gaining a special advantage in the next round. (More on that below.) Coaches will end the Blind Auditions with 10 Artists each.

The Battle Rounds will feature a new Super Steal

Whichever Coach wins the Triple Turn Competition will earn a Super Steal for the Battles. This game-changing prize can only be used once and negates any other Coach’s attempt to Steal, guaranteeing their win.

CeeLo Green and former Voice Artists are returning for the Knockouts

CeeLo Green on "The Voice" Photo: NBC

For the Knockouts, each Coach will bring back two Artists from their former teams for an In-Season All-Star Competition. The selected All-Stars will represent their Coaches in head-to-head sing-offs, and the Coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed two Artists from their Season 29 team in the Finale.

Season 1 Coach CeeLo Green will return to the show to judge the In-Season All-Star Competition.

More Voice Artists will return to vote in the Season 29 Semi-Finals and Finale

The Season 29 Semi-Finals will kick off with the Top 9 performances and culminate in the Top 4 Finale. For the first time ever, a new voting block comprised of super-fans and past Voice Artists will have the opportunity to weigh in firsthand. They'll experience the competition as part of the in-studio audience voting for their favorites in real time during the Semi-Finals and Finale.

Before Season 29 premieres, be sure to watch The Voice Season 28 this fall on NBC.